What The Cast Of One Upon A Time Is Doing Today

Before she was cast as Regina Mills (aka the Evil Queen) in "Once Upon a Time," Lana Parrilla had already gotten plenty of recurring roles in Hollywood, including in "Spin City, "24" and "Lost." But Parrilla really shone in the series — giving performances that clearly showed how much fun she was having with the script, and making her arguably the star of the show.

Since the show's ending, the actor has kept herself busy. She was in two films, "The Tax Collector," and "Scrap," as well as two TV shows, the comedic anthology "Why Women Kill," which also starred co-star Ginnifer Goodwin, and the second season of Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer." She currently has two projects in post-production — the queer dark comedy "Lesbophilia," and the sci-fi movie "Atlas" — but both have yet to announce a release date.

Parilla also helped co-executive produce the documentary "Split at the Root," which made its debut at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The piece documents the stories of families separated at the U.S. border and the group Immigrant Families Together, an initiative created to aid in reuniting them. "I remember learning about the Zero Tolerance Policy ... and I was just completely horrified," she told Collider about the project, adding, "I felt like I had an opportunity to be of service jumping on board, being a part of this team, using my platform to raise awareness, sharing this documentary with our youth."