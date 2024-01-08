Why Divorce Rumors Began Swirling Around Justin And Hailey Bieber Mere Months Into Their Marriage
In September 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony, as TMZ reported at the time. The celebrity couple were previously in a relationship in 2015 but called it quits the following year. Reflecting on their breakup in a subsequent interview with Vogue, Hailey explained, "Fizzled would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out."
Nevertheless, they managed to resolve their differences and rekindled their connection in 2018, resulting in a speedy engagement and an even faster wedding. But, mere months into their marriage, divorce rumors began swirling around Justin and Hailey when reports suggested that the model had already enlisted the services of divorce lawyers. According to an insider close to the couple, who spoke to Heat magazine (via The Mirror), Hailey sought legal counsel due to Justin's unpredictable behavior.
They shared, "Hailey's been nothing but supportive of Justin since they got married, but she says he keeps going AWOL on her and saying he needs space." However, the unnamed individual was also quick to clarify, "She doesn't want to serve him divorce papers while he's struggling, but at the same time she has to look after herself, too." The famous pair quickly shot down the whispers, revealing reality to be much less sensational.
The celebrity couple hired lawyers to draft a post-nuptial agreement
Justin Bieber quickly took to his Instagram account to address the mental health challenges he was facing amid widespread rumors of a potential divorce from Hailey Bieber. Under a photo of himself, the pop star wrote, "[I've] been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird." After asking fans to pray for him, Justin concluded the lengthy caption with: "[This is] the most human season I've ever been in, facing my stuff head on." Hailey also used her platform to counter the divorce rumors.
According to Just Jared, the Rhode owner shared a black background on her Instagram Stories with text stating, "Don't believe what you read on the internet, folks," accompanied by a fake news GIF. Notably, despite engaging lawyers, the couple was reportedly never considering a split. TMZ claimed that the Biebers did not have a prenuptial agreement before their legal marriage and later opted for a postnuptial one to safeguard their assets, which is why they sought legal help.
Additionally, as reported by Us Weekly, Justin's trust issues within his social circle might have prompted the singer to protect his multi-million-dollar fortune. They're still going strong, at the time of writing, so it's safe to say everything turned out well. However, despite the celebrity couple's enduring marital bliss, online speculation persists in predicting their eventual separation.
Hailey and Justin are committed to making their marriage work
Since the early days of their relationship, Justin and Hailey Bieber have been sparking split rumors. Various speculations, from claims that Justin was using Hailey for US citizenship to rumors that they were unhappy with each other because of their alarmingly glum appearances during public outings, have consistently fueled the gossip mill. Despite the ongoing rumors and online negativity, Justin and Hailey are focused on the exact opposite — making their marriage as successful as possible.
In a 2020 interview with Elle, the model acknowledged the challenges they faced early in their union, particularly due to the intense public scrutiny surrounding Justin's then-undiagnosed Lyme disease. "It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on," she recalled, "We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff." The "Sorry" hitmaker touched upon the topic in an interview with GQ a year later, acknowledging that he had a particularly hard time during their first year of marriage.
According to their joint Vogue interview, the celebrity couple actively sought help from a marriage counselor and are committed to working through their issues. "You have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real," Hailey reasoned when speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2022. It's evident that, despite persistent divorce predictions from the public, the Biebers aren't letting the gossip get to them.