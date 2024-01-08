Why Divorce Rumors Began Swirling Around Justin And Hailey Bieber Mere Months Into Their Marriage

In September 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony, as TMZ reported at the time. The celebrity couple were previously in a relationship in 2015 but called it quits the following year. Reflecting on their breakup in a subsequent interview with Vogue, Hailey explained, "Fizzled would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out."

Nevertheless, they managed to resolve their differences and rekindled their connection in 2018, resulting in a speedy engagement and an even faster wedding. But, mere months into their marriage, divorce rumors began swirling around Justin and Hailey when reports suggested that the model had already enlisted the services of divorce lawyers. According to an insider close to the couple, who spoke to Heat magazine (via The Mirror), Hailey sought legal counsel due to Justin's unpredictable behavior.

They shared, "Hailey's been nothing but supportive of Justin since they got married, but she says he keeps going AWOL on her and saying he needs space." However, the unnamed individual was also quick to clarify, "She doesn't want to serve him divorce papers while he's struggling, but at the same time she has to look after herself, too." The famous pair quickly shot down the whispers, revealing reality to be much less sensational.