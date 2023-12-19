5 Times Justin And Hailey Bieber Sparked Split Rumors

Justin and Hailey Bieber, one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples, have faced persistent rumors and speculation about their relationship from a seemingly endless amount of people who can't wait to see them split. The Biebers' on-and-off romance culminated in marriage in 2018, a decision that garnered mixed reactions. Their marriage seemed to be off to a rocky start as Justin had broken up with his former on-and-off partner, Selena Gomez, just months prior. Hailey openly discussed feeling guilty after getting married and even confessed to contemplating divorcing Justin at one point due to his mental health struggles.

She shared it all on the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast in 2021. In a joint interview with Vogue, conducted a couple of years beforehand, the young spouses acknowledged struggling in their marriage but noted they were determined to get past everything thrown their way. The famous duo have encountered everything from simple misunderstandings blown way out of proportion to baseless conspiracy theories circulating online.

Notably, social media played a significant role in fueling the divorce rumors, with Hailey even admitting it was harming her mental health. Despite the persistent speculation, the likelihood of the Biebers breaking up seems low given that the couple has pursued therapy and focused on improving their communication, alongside debunking breakup rumors publicly, and consistently showcasing their commitment to a thriving marriage.