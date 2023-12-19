5 Times Justin And Hailey Bieber Sparked Split Rumors
Justin and Hailey Bieber, one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples, have faced persistent rumors and speculation about their relationship from a seemingly endless amount of people who can't wait to see them split. The Biebers' on-and-off romance culminated in marriage in 2018, a decision that garnered mixed reactions. Their marriage seemed to be off to a rocky start as Justin had broken up with his former on-and-off partner, Selena Gomez, just months prior. Hailey openly discussed feeling guilty after getting married and even confessed to contemplating divorcing Justin at one point due to his mental health struggles.
She shared it all on the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast in 2021. In a joint interview with Vogue, conducted a couple of years beforehand, the young spouses acknowledged struggling in their marriage but noted they were determined to get past everything thrown their way. The famous duo have encountered everything from simple misunderstandings blown way out of proportion to baseless conspiracy theories circulating online.
Notably, social media played a significant role in fueling the divorce rumors, with Hailey even admitting it was harming her mental health. Despite the persistent speculation, the likelihood of the Biebers breaking up seems low given that the couple has pursued therapy and focused on improving their communication, alongside debunking breakup rumors publicly, and consistently showcasing their commitment to a thriving marriage.
People were convinced Justin was using Hailey
In the summer of 2023, rumors circulated on social media, particularly TikTok, that Justin and Hailey Bieber were on the brink of divorce. The speculation gained traction as users suggested that the couple would split around September 13, precisely five years after their wedding. The alleged reason behind this timing was linked to a conspiracy revolving around the notion that a foreigner (Justin is Canadian) can apply for permanent US citizenship after five years of marriage to a US citizen. TikToker @pattypopculture contributed to the viral speculation by claiming that Justin faced challenges in reapplying for his work visa due to past criminal charges stemming from a 2014 DUI arrest in Miami, Florida.
According to the user, Justin's work visa supposedly expired in 2018, coinciding with the year he married Hailey. However, one crucial detail was incorrect — the fact that a foreigner married to a US citizen only needs to be married for three years before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship, per the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, rather than five.
Justin, being a permanent resident living in Los Angeles full-time, already met the criteria for applying for citizenship after the three-year mark, which was back in 2021. The longer timeframe mentioned online applies to foreigners who hold green cards but are not married to US citizens, such as those on work visas, as immigration attorney Parviz Malakouti explained on YouTube.
Justin's downbeat demeanor often sparks split rumors
There is a prevailing theory that Justin Bieber is unhappy in his marriage to Hailey Bieber, which is primarily fueled by his perceived glum demeanor in photos of the celebrity couple. Numerous media outlets have captured moments, ranging from date nights to casual outings, where the "Peaches" singer appears miserable alongside Hailey. For example, Radar Online, less than a year after the couple's wedding, suggested that Justin's visible discontent with Hailey stemmed from missing his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
Over the years, plenty of similar articles have surfaced, always implying their imminent divorce. In November 2023, The U.S. Sun reported that the couple were walking too far apart after a dinner date, hinting at trouble in their marriage. Conversely, nine months earlier, Factz had photographed the famous duo walking side by side, but the absence of smiles led to further speculation about their miserable relationship. One person even commented, "This is not a couple in love. It's heartbreaking to even look at them."
Again, what any of these outlets failed to mention was Justin's noted aversion to the paparazzi. He has been involved in multiple confrontations with invasive photographers and has openly expressed his frustration with their harassment of both him and Hailey. Considering Justin's evident anxiety about having cameras shoved in his face and his well-documented mental health issues, it's clear that his sulking may be more about discomfort with all the attention than a reflection of the state of the Biebers' marriage.
Their awkward public interactions also fueled divorce speculations
In January 2020, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share his Lyme disease diagnosis in a since-deleted post. Soon after, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the "Sorry" hit-maker and his wife, Hailey Bieber, went on Instagram Live to answer fans' questions. When one wondered about Justin's health, Hailey began to answer, prompting him to grow visibly annoyed with her. The pop star even cut his wife off mid-sentence, saying, "[The fan] was asking me," (via YouTube).
A visibly confused Hailey looked at him, and after a couple of awkward seconds, they both laughed. Still, Justin continued with, "It's my Lyme disease. It's not your Lyme disease." In response, Hailey tried explaining that she was just trying to be supportive, to which Justin jokingly countered, "Listen to me, woman." While it ended on a humorous note, the video added fuel to the fire that their marriage was in trouble, with one user arguing that she was putting all the effort in.
A similar eyebrow-raising incident occurred in 2019 when The Hollywood Fix caught Justin abruptly shutting a car door in Hailey's face. In the video, the singer can be seen leaving the vehicle first, and instead of holding the door open for his wife, he slams it shut. While social media users doomed the couple's relationship once again, Hailey and Justin have proven resilient to public opinion, with neither party directly addressing any of these awkward interactions.
The Biebers reportedly almost split because of Justin's immaturity
The Biebers caused a social media frenzy when Justin chose to wear what many deemed to be a less-than-appropriate outfit to a launch party for a new lip product as part of Hailey's Rhode beauty brand, in August 2023. While she dazzled in a red mini dress, matching heeled sandals, and a coordinating leather bag, adorned with diamond jewelry and a full face of makeup, in shocking contrast, her husband opted for a gray hoodie, matching gym shorts, yellow Crocs, and a pink baseball cap, even placing it over the hood on his head at one point.
The celebrity couple faced a deluge of online ridicule, with many even recreating their looks for Halloween costumes. Approximately a month later, Radar Online claimed that Hailey was growing tired of dealing with Justin's immaturity and that the two were heading for a divorce. A source disclosed to the National Enquirer, "He acts like a needy kid all the time, and she's constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult."
Nevertheless, as the saying goes, rumors burn white hot, only to fizzle as fast as they ignited. The Rhode event wasn't the first time the duo opted to dress completely differently, and there's no drama there, as Hailey herself clarified to GQ. The model explained that she and Justin get ready on their own and simply don't coordinate their aesthetics. "We can't sit there and be like, 'So I'm going to wear this, and you're going to wear this,'" she reasoned.
Hailey's social media presence contributed to the raging breakup gossip
Hailey Bieber has also created suspicion about a possible split on her own accord in a couple of instances. In July 2023, the model shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram account, featuring cheerful shots of herself. However, what drew attention was the absence of her extravagant oval-cut diamond engagement ring. While it's not uncommon to switch up your jewelry from time to time, Hailey is seldom seen without her engagement ring, adding further intrigue to the situation.
However, in her very next post, Hailey was wearing the ring again, suggesting that the eye-catching piece might not have complemented her previous look or that she simply chose to wear it on her other hand. Additionally, the model's subdued mood was obvious in a get-ready video posted on the official Rhode page. As she was getting her makeup done, Hailey appeared distant and unengaged, sharing just a small smile or two throughout the entire clip.
The U.S. Sun linked Hailey's downbeat demeanor to the divorce rumors that had raged all through the summer of 2023, but the reality is that there could've been a myriad of other reasons she was feeling off that day. The clip, lasting only a minute and 14 seconds, predominantly features makeup shots and makeup artists other than Hailey herself, making it unrealistic to deduce that she is on the verge of a divorce based solely on this small slice of promo content.