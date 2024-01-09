Why Kate Middleton's Mom Carole Was Dubbed The British Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is an icon to combination stage moms and managers everywhere — she even owns the trademark for the term "momager," which is well deserved based on how hard she works. (As the meme goes, "The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.") However, there's another business-savvy mom across the pond who has been compared to Jenner following the final season of "The Crown," and that's Carole Middleton.

The mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, is an entrepreneur like Jenner. She started a party supply company called Party Pieces in 1987, which increased her family's wealth, though the business was sold in 2023 after struggling with debts. However, it's widely believed that Carole also orchestrated her daughter Kate Middleton's path to university. It's thought that she encouraged Kate to go to St. Andrews University, like a certain prince.

"The Crown" explores how Carole reportedly played a larger part in Prince William and Kate's romance than people knew. Fans began calling Carole the British Kris Jenner after watching scenes where she plans Kate's university future (and her potential future with William). One fan on X, formerly Twitter, said, "Kate Middleton's mom is the British Kris Jenner #TheCrown" and included Jenner's "You're doing amazing, sweetie" gif. Another said, "Kris Jenner and Carole Middleton were both stewardesses @delta please I'm next." In a follow-up tweet, they added, "It's for my progeny.