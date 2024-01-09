What Happened To Nicepipes Apparel After Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" arguably becomes its best when the entrepreneurs and the Sharks disagree on the viability of a business. As things get heated, Kevin O'Leary might use his classic line, "Take your business behind the barn and shoot it." But time and time again, we will see the entrepreneurial spirit take over a businessperson as they stand their ground and refuse to let go of the company they poured their blood, sweat, and tears into.

We witnessed this firsthand when Lisa Binderow walked into the Tank to pitch her activewear company, Nicepipes Apparel. As a yoga teacher, Binderow's standard outfit included a pair of cropped yoga pants and a tank top, which wasn't ideal for the winter. After extensively searching the market for a pair of warmers, she found that most options were uncomfortable and outdated. So, she swooped in and crafted her own arm and leg warmers from a yoga pant material that would stay on and help her stay warm, all while blending in perfectly with her activewear.

During an appearance on "The Artist Evolution" podcast, she said that she initially only made a pair for herself, but when she wore them to classes, her fellow teachers and students also wanted in on the comfort, so she decided to make a business out of it. While people in her industry saw that she was filling a gap in the market, the Sharks didn't share the same view and went out for blood.