Barack And Michelle Obama Have An Official Plaque Documenting The Location Of Their First Kiss

2022 marked the thirtieth wedding anniversary of former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama.The two can trace their relationship back to when Michelle was Barack's mentor at a law firm. And now there is an official monument to their love story right in the city where they

When Michelle first met Barack, she wasn't interested in dating him, but they eventually went out on their first date to the Art Institute in Chicago. In a YouTube video, Barack said, "I offered to buy her ice cream [at Baskin-Robbins] and bought her some chocolate ice cream, and I think that is what put her over the top." The two hit it off. In fact, it was on that date outside that Baskin-Robbins when they had their first kiss. And the rest is, quite literally, history.

In commemoration of that romantic moment between the couple who would become the first Black couple in the White House, there is a special plaque at 53rd and South Dorchester in Chicago.