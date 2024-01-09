Barack And Michelle Obama Have An Official Plaque Documenting The Location Of Their First Kiss
2022 marked the thirtieth wedding anniversary of former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama.The two can trace their relationship back to when Michelle was Barack's mentor at a law firm. And now there is an official monument to their love story right in the city where they
When Michelle first met Barack, she wasn't interested in dating him, but they eventually went out on their first date to the Art Institute in Chicago. In a YouTube video, Barack said, "I offered to buy her ice cream [at Baskin-Robbins] and bought her some chocolate ice cream, and I think that is what put her over the top." The two hit it off. In fact, it was on that date outside that Baskin-Robbins when they had their first kiss. And the rest is, quite literally, history.
In commemoration of that romantic moment between the couple who would become the first Black couple in the White House, there is a special plaque at 53rd and South Dorchester in Chicago.
Sasha and Malia aren't fans of their parents' kissing plaque
The plaque, known as the Obama Kissing Rock, has a picture of the couple along with a quote from Barack Obama about the special moment from a 2007 interview in O, The Oprah Magazine. "I kissed her and it tasted like chocolate," the former president shared.
The plaque, which was installed outside the strip mall in Chicago in 2012, apparently is completely cringe for their daughters Malia and Sasha Obama. In a 2018 ABC News interview, Michelle said, "The kids are highly embarrassed that there's a plaque for their parents' first kiss." While we do get it from Michelle and Sasha's perspective, admittedly, we think it's pretty cute. Many people have also shared on social media their sweet visits to the Obama Kissing Rock with their partners.
In case you were hoping to live out the same romantic moment that the Obamas had on that spot, down to the ice cream, you'll be a bit disappointed. It's no longer a Baskin-Robbins — it's now a Subway. However, if you want to visit some other Chicago spots that were important to the Obamas, there's the Hyde Park Hair Salonnear the kissing rock — Barack has gone there for decades. A couple blocks away is Valois Restaurant, which has been a staple of the neighborhood since the 1970s. Barack is a fan of their classic diner dishes, like steak and eggs.
Barack and Michelle Obama's relationship has inspired people
Barack and Michelle Obama have fans who are happy to celebrate their love. Even after leaving the White House, the two of them are beloved by many. Just look at the 2022 post to X, formerly known as Twitter, for the New Year, when Michelle wrote, "Happy New Year from me and my boo!" People loved to see the two of them looking so happy, with some even calling them #couplegoals. So it makes sense that people would be stoked to visit the spot where the couple had their first kiss.
Michelle and Barack have been open with people about the highs of their relationship, like that first kiss. But like anyone in a relationship knows, there are ups and downs, and the couple has been open about some of the challenges that they've faced. Michelle has wise advice for newly married couples: to remember that you're going to have to put in the work to keep a marriage strong. Also, keep in mind that there will be low times that you'll have to work through when things won't be 50-50 all the time.
We like to see that the balance of the good and the bad and that the Obamas have stuck together through it all!