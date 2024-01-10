The One Reason Priscilla Presley Thinks Elvis Fell For Her At A Young Age

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's relationship was one for the books, but not for the best of reasons. The legendary singer was 24 years old when he met 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu in 1959. Priscilla's family was stationed in West Germany with the United States Army at the time, as was Elvis. According to a 1985 article Priscilla wrote for People, a friend of Elvis' approached her at a local café, asking her whether she'd like to meet him.

Priscilla later went to a house party hosted by Elvis. Upon finding out Priscilla was only in the ninth grade, he remarked, "Why, you're just a baby." However, their age difference didn't stop the "Jailhouse Rock" hitmaker from pursuing a romantic relationship with the teen. When speaking to Fox 32, Priscilla shared, "He poured his heart out to me in Germany. He was very, very lonely," claiming that her listening abilities were why Elvis fell for her.

The unlikely pair soon had their first kiss, but nothing else happened until much later, as Priscilla noted in her piece for People. "It was not a sexual relationship, being 14 years old," she confirmed. The "Dallas" star also noted that, after their first kiss, Elvis told her simply, "We have plenty of time, Little One."