Why Priscilla Presley Never Got Married Again After Divorcing Elvis

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's romance has remained a constant in pop culture, and became even more of a fascination recently thanks to films such as Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla." After marrying in 1967, the couple welcomed their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Elvis and Priscilla divorced shortly after, but still remained friendly, as Lisa Marie split her time with both of them. The late songstress was even present for her father's final days.

After Elvis' untimely death at 42 years old, his ex-wife had no intentions of marrying ever again. At an event in Las Vegas, Priscilla told the audience that moving on never crossed her mind. She admitted that part of it had to do with Elvis' own attachment to her when he was still alive. "I just don't think that he could handle that," Priscilla explained (per People).

Elvis and Priscilla first met in 1959, while the famous singer was stationed in Germany during his service in the U.S. Army. The "Jailhouse Rock" singer captured the hearts of young girls across the world, and Priscilla was no exception. "He didn't have to try to be strong and decisive or sexy; he wasn't afraid to show his warmth or vulnerability," she recalled fondly of her late ex-husband to the Orlando Sentinel. "He didn't have to act the part of Elvis Presley, superstar. He was just a man, my husband."