Possible Reasons Why Melania And Donald Trump Stay Together

It does not take a relationship expert to know that Donald and Melania Trump have something of an unconventional marriage. The two, who first crossed paths in 1998, do not necessarily appear to have a lot in common. Whereas Donald is a public figure who once had his own reality TV show, Melania tends to avoid the spotlight. While Donald enjoys the excitement of running for public office, Melania prefers a slower-paced lifestyle.

These sorts of differences have long fueled rumors that Donald and Melania's marriage is on the rocks. And, to make matters worse, the real estate mogul's alleged involvement with other women — most famously Stormy Daniels — has led many to speculate that Melania is not a happy wife.

In spite of these scandals, however, Donald and Melania have remained together for more than 20 years. Following their 2005 marriage, they have defended each other in public time and time again. In the wake of a 2017 Vanity Fair article critiquing Melania's work as first lady, Donald took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to write that she "truly loves what she is doing." Likewise, Melania told Anderson Cooper that she still supported her husband in light of the leaked "Access Hollywood" tape in 2016. Even though it may sometimes seem the couple is poorly matched, insiders say — when push comes to shove — they are perfect for each other.