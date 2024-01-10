Why Zoe Saldana's T-Mobile Commercial Fell Totally Flat

If you're wondering who the woman in the T-Mobile iPhone 15 commercial is and where you've seen her before, chances are you've seen her in one of your favorite franchises. Zoe Saldana has had starring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, the "Star Trek" reboot films, and the "Avatar" movies. Some of her other projects include "The Adam Project" and "From Scratch." She even starred in an episode of "Law & Order: SVU." However, Saldana's T-Mobile commercial has been met with some negative reviews.

In the holiday-themed commercial that began airing in 2023, Saldana notices a family all using the new iPhone 15, looking on with jealousy. As she stands in front of a mirror, Saldana's reflection encourages her: "You're an action star: take action!" Then, the reflection informs her of the iPhone deal customers can get if they switch to T-Mobile.

A link to the commercial was shared on the "Commercials I Hate" subreddit with the caption, "T-Mobile does it again!" Although the YouTube video linked on the platform had mostly positive comments, critics on Reddit didn't hold back, with one person quoting the "action star" moment and adding a vomiting emoji. Viewers of the commercial have criticized Saldana's acting, her outfit, and even the actor herself.