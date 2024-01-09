Inside James Morrison's Relationship With His Partner, Gill Catchpole

The following article contains references to suicide.

British singer James Morrison captured the hearts of fans in 2006 with his breakthrough single, "You Give Me Something." Over the years, he went on to collaborate with big names like Nelly Furtado and Jessie J. While success seemingly came easy for this guitar-strumming crooner, there was always one thing keeping him grounded — his longtime partner, Gill Catchpole. The pair had been together since Morrison was a teenager, sharing the ups and downs of normal family life as well as navigating his rise to fame in the mid-2000s. Sadly, tragedy struck in January 2024 when Catchpole was found dead in their Cotswolds home. She leaves behind her husband and their two young daughters.

It makes a sorrowful ending to their love story that started nearly two decades ago. While Catchpole has largely stayed out of the limelight, preferring a normal life (she ran a simple cafe business in their locality), Morrison has remained active in the music scene over the years, releasing a greatest hits album in 2022. Their relationship certainly didn't have a conventional start, but Morrison once claimed they had a "fairytale" start.

In later years, serious health scares, infertility struggles, and other troubles occurred. Here's a closer look at what we know about the singer's life with his late partner.