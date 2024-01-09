Amy Schumer's Spicy New Selfie Is Causing A Stir

The stunningly transformed Amy Schumer kicked off the 2024 New Year by posting a revealing–and self-deprecating–mirror selfie to her Instagram story. The controversial comedian's raunchy, candid style of humor has been on full display in her stand-up acts and television series, but she's not afraid to bare it all on social media, either.

The snapshot shows a makeup-less Schumer posing in nothing but a pair of black panties, with one of her legs propped up on a partially hidden chair while her arms are strategically thrown in the air to hide her exposed boobs from the camera. She's modeling in a wallpapered bathroom, with a glass shower stationed behind her while toiletries litter the foreground of the photo. "Still got it," the selfie jokingly reads, along with "(40 extra ibs)."

Like most things associated with Schumer, the selfie caused quite a stir on the internet, with many users making disparaging comments about the comedian or questioning why she felt the need to post something so revealing. However, similar to when she came clean about getting liposuction, this isn't the first time that the Manhattan native has been upfront about her relationship with her body.