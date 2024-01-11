Why Ellen Pompeo Couldn't Stomach A Grey's Anatomy Rewatch With Her Daughter

If you're an avid "Grey's Anatomy" fan, then you're probably always down for a rewatch of the hit medical drama. But don't count the stunning Ellen Pompeo as part of the camp that is ready to sit through the series' many, many juicy seasons again at a moment's notice. Pompeo, who plays protagonist Dr. Meredith Grey, has a little bit of a love-hate relationship with the show that made her into a household name.

She just didn't realize it until she sat down for a "Grey's" marathon with one of her daughters. Let's just say the thought of sitting through episode after episode did not have Pompeo, whose character is always ready to bust a move, dancing with joy. The actor shares three children — Stella, Sienna, and Eli — with her music producer husband, Chris Ivery.

And, although Pompeo is usually pretty tight-lipped about her family, preferring to keep her private life to herself, she opened up about one particular moment with her eldest daughter that made her realize she's not quite ready for a full-on "Grey's" rewatch — at least not anytime soon. To be fair, Pompeo already lived through the exhausting schedule once.