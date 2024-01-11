HGTV Stars Mike Jackson And Egypt Sherrod Had A Terrifying Health Scare With Their Daughter

Egypt Sherrod, wife of Mike Jackson and star of HGTV's "Married to Real Estate," may have some strong ties to her husband and her career, but there are a few people in her life who best even those passions. Namely, Sherrod's daughters. This was put into perspective when her youngest, Harper Skye, underwent surgery in October 2023, as the "Flipping Virgins" star noted. Born in February 2019, Harper joined her older sister Kendall, who the couple welcomed in 2012.

Sherrod is also stepmom to Jackson's daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship. The proud parent loves spending time with her kids despite her busy filming schedule, although a day in the hospital for Harper's surgery probably wasn't what she had in mind. The procedure sounded scary enough, but it was actually to fix a more frightening issue. "Harper has been having trouble breathing at night and Mike and I have been taking turns holding her while sleeping in a chair so she can be upright and get air," Sherrod revealed on Instagram.

As it turned out, the toddler needed to have her adenoids removed. The adenoids, tissue that is part of the lymph system that rests at the base of the nasal passage, can hinder breathing when they become enlarged. It sounds like this is what happened to Harper, and as Sherrod pointed out, it had been an issue for the prior three months.