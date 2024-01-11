HGTV Stars Mike Jackson And Egypt Sherrod Had A Terrifying Health Scare With Their Daughter
Egypt Sherrod, wife of Mike Jackson and star of HGTV's "Married to Real Estate," may have some strong ties to her husband and her career, but there are a few people in her life who best even those passions. Namely, Sherrod's daughters. This was put into perspective when her youngest, Harper Skye, underwent surgery in October 2023, as the "Flipping Virgins" star noted. Born in February 2019, Harper joined her older sister Kendall, who the couple welcomed in 2012.
Sherrod is also stepmom to Jackson's daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship. The proud parent loves spending time with her kids despite her busy filming schedule, although a day in the hospital for Harper's surgery probably wasn't what she had in mind. The procedure sounded scary enough, but it was actually to fix a more frightening issue. "Harper has been having trouble breathing at night and Mike and I have been taking turns holding her while sleeping in a chair so she can be upright and get air," Sherrod revealed on Instagram.
As it turned out, the toddler needed to have her adenoids removed. The adenoids, tissue that is part of the lymph system that rests at the base of the nasal passage, can hinder breathing when they become enlarged. It sounds like this is what happened to Harper, and as Sherrod pointed out, it had been an issue for the prior three months.
Harper had been struggling for a while
In her Instagram update, Egypt Sherrod was relieved to announce that everything had gone smoothly with her daughter, Harper Skye, during her hospital stint. "Finally today was her adenoids removal surgery and I am so proud of my baby. She was brave and although nervous, never freaked out. All is well and she is home with me resting. But today my 4 year old is my SHERO! Go Harper Bean," the HGTV star wrote. In an accompanying video, Harper is seen in the hospital, putting on a brave face as the staff prepare for the procedure, then hugging her mom tight afterward.
The little girl even got to hold her stuffed animals and take a ride in a flowery pink buggy en route to the operating room instead of on the standard bed. Sherrod's husband and co-star, Mike Jackson, was also briefly seen comforting his youngest before her adenoidectomy. The procedure isn't that uncommon, with over 500,000 surgeries taking place each year on children younger than 15, according to the National Institute of Health.
In response to Sherrod's post, one commenter wrote, "My son has his Adenoids and Tonsils removed at the same age," with another chiming in, "Praise God, we went through that with our son." Despite how relatively run-of-the-mill the surgery is, it doesn't make it any less terrifying for the parents who have to patiently sit in the waiting room. Fortunately for Sherrod and Jackson, their youngest handled it like a total champ.
It wasn't the first time for the mom and daughter
The adenoid health scare wasn't the first time Egypt Sherrod and little Harper Skye had to overcome a frightening situation in the hospital either. During labor, Sherrod confessed to People that she felt "passed out" as Harper made her arrival. The "Married to Real Estate" star continued, "So they rolled her over to me because I couldn't get up, so I could see her face," acknowledging that she was elated to finally have a baby who resembled her as an infant as all of her kids take after husband Mike Jackson.
But the troubles didn't end after she was discharged. Sherrod started having difficulty breathing at night, recalling, "My body was holding all the fluid to the point where I got edema [...] but then it had also gotten into my lungs. When I was lying back to go to sleep, I was essentially drowning in this fluid and that was the pressure that I was feeling." Fortunately, her doctors were able to treat the HGTV star and suggested a few lifestyle changes that helped to relieve her symptoms during the postpartum phase.
Thankfully, it seems like every member of the family has since returned to good health. The fan-favorite husband and wife team indulged little Harper with a "summertime candyland Christmas party" in December 2023. In an adorable video, Harper, a happy and healthy toddler, excitedly jumped for joy when taking in her mom's decoration handiwork.