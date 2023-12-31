Why HGTV's Mike Jackson And Egypt Sherrod Aren't Afraid To Get Personal On Married To Real Estate

Some television stars prefer to keep their personal lives private, but HGTV stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod are happy to do the exact opposite. The "Married to Real Estate" builder and the real estate aficionado use their show to share their love of homebuilding — both for others and themselves.

Jackson and Sherrod spoke to Distractify in 2023 about their home life, work life, and why they believe it's important to combine the two whenever possible. To the home-renovating couple, the biggest factor in their show's success is their willingness to be open and honest.

"We wanted people to be able to relate to us and not just see, 'Here's how the house looks, and here's how it's gonna look at the end," Jackson told Distractify. "It's about creating a fan base, that sort of transparency." Sherrod echoed similar sentiments, saying that she wants viewers to be able to see themselves when they watch the "Married to Real Estate" couple at work.