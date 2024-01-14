The Stunning Transformation Of Chris Briney

A new generation of heartthrobs is officially on the rise. The biggest stars in this new group include the likes of Jacob Elordi, Nicholas Galitzine, Timothée Chalamet, and, of course, Christopher Briney. In 2022, Briney shot to fame with Amazon Prime's "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Based on the teen romance novels by Jenny Han, the series follows Belly, a teenage girl who is torn between two brothers. As Conrad, the gloomy elder brother, Briney quickly became one third of the biggest love triangle since the days of "Twilight" or "Vampire Diaries."

But he soon made it clear that playing handsome teen love interests wasn't all he could do. That same year, he starred opposite Academy Award winner Ben Kinsley in the indie drama "Dalíland," proving he had dramatic chops, too. In 2024, Briney's star is only set to rise, as he's back with another teen heartthrob, playing the iconic role of Aaron Samuels in the musical remake of "Mean Girls."

So, how did Briney become one of Gen Z's most-sought romantic leads? Here is the stunning transformation of Christopher Briney.