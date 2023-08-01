Why Conrad From The Summer I Turned Pretty Looks So Familiar

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is an Amazon Prime TV series based on Jenny Han's book trilogy of the same name. The show stars Lola Tung as Belly, a teenage girl experiencing summer romance in a love triangle with her childhood best friends, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). The debut season received a whopping 88% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, following its 2022 premiere, with Season 2 following soon after in July 2023.

Briney is a Pace University graduate most known for his role as Conrad. Before that, he starred in a couple of short films, and wrote and directed his own short entitled "Paix." However, you may also recognize Briney from his breakout role as gallery assistant James Linton in "Dalíland."The movie stars Sir Ben Kingsley as legendary artist Salvador Dalí. Briney's character gets sucked into the whirlwind that is Dalí's extravagant party lifestyle. The actor spoke with 1883 magazine about how he approached playing one of the only truly fictional characters in the film.

The up-and-coming actor explained, "James is based on an archetype of a person that was present around Dalí. He was this young, male kid, just helping out. ... [James is] driven and curious and naive because he just gets tossed around the entire movie. ... He gets wrapped up in things bigger than him." Briney added that he felt similar to James getting thrown into something new because this was his first time shooting a feature film.