The Stunning Transformation Of Thomasin McKenzie

As a child, Thomasin McKenzie was no stranger to the entertainment industry. Her father, Stuart McKenzie, is a writer, director, and acting coach, while her mother, Dame Miranda Harcourt, is an actress who has been recognized for her "services to theatre and the community" by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet of New Zealand. And that's not all — her maternal grandmother, Dame Kate Harcourt, is a national legend as well.

In a 2021 interview with Elle, McKenzie revealed that she seldom daydreamed about an acting career as a child. "I was more interested in being a vet or working at an animal rescue," she said. "In the beginning, I would do it just so I could get pocket money so I could buy myself Bratz Dolls and Sylvanian Families. That was my main incentive — and also to get time off school was a bonus. But the more I did it, the more I fell in love with it." She did voice-over work before making her feature film debut with a small role in "Existence," a post-apocalyptic drama.

Looking back on her upbringing, McKenzie isn't afraid to acknowledge her status as a so-called "nepo [nepotism] baby," or child of industry figures. "I've always been aware of how lucky I am ... I don't know if I'm proud to be a nepo baby, but I'm not not proud of it, if that makes sense," she told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2023.