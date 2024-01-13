What Only TLC Fans Know About Return To Amish

Fans of "Return to Amish" will know Jeremiah Raber, one of its main cast members. Raber was adopted into an Amish community as a baby. Throughout the course of the show, he left the community behind to discover who his real parents were.

Raber was originally cast in "Breaking Amish" thanks to a connection he had with a producer. "I knew the one producer for about 13 years," Raber told Blastzone Online in 2015. "He asked if I'd want to do a show about the Amish and their lifestyle. Me, being the person I am, didn't hesitate to give him a yes. I did a one-hour interview, and TLC approved it."

Raber later appeared on "Return to Amish," and as he further told the magazine, he has a lot of good memories of his time on the show — especially because it meant he got to find a new mother figure in Mary Schmucker. "'Return to Amish' has a lot of good memories," Raber said. "My favorite memory was the connection I felt with Mary, who took me in as her own son. That was the closest I've ever been to feeling like I belong in a family." According to Soap Dirt, Raber remains one of the only people from the show with whom Schmucker is still in contact.