Every Nod To Taylor Swift In The Chiefs' Hilarious Hallmark Parody

In case you've managed to miss the news, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have started dating. They're both at the top of their game — pun intended — when it comes to their respective careers, with Swift nailing it as a superstar singer-songwriter selling out stadiums around the world, and Kelce as a record-holding tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs and owner of two Super Bowl rings.

With the intense fascination and media attention on the couple, a growing number of Swifties seem to have started following the team. Their follower numbers on their Instagram account had a significant spike in October 2023, according to Spike Blade, which would be the time when Swift was being spotted watching the games — similar spikes happened before, but only after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

With what seems like a nod to that jump in popularity with probable Swift fans and the attention that the Kelce and Swift relationship is getting, the Kansas City Chiefs Instagram page first teased an upcoming trailer with a pretend rom-com movie poster for "Falling for Football," and fans filled the comments with hopes and requests that it was a story about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While the parody trailer they released the next day wasn't about Kelce and Swift, it does include several hidden nods to Swift along the way that we love to see — and we kind of wish it was a real movie!