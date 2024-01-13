How Andy Cohen Fell Victim To A Major Bank Fraud Scam

Andy Cohen is known for getting the inside scoop on his hit talk show "Watch What Happens Live!" We love the Bravo icon, who also co-hosts the podcast "Daddy Diaries," because he isn't afraid to delve into celebrities' personal lives and usually knows just how far he can push things. But recently, the tables were turned when hackers were able to secure some private details about Cohen, and unfortunately, the sophisticated scammers who went after his money didn't have the same understanding of boundaries.

On a December 2023 episode of his podcast, Cohen recalled to his co-host, John Hill, how he lost quite a bit of money alongside some private data to scammers to whom he willingly (yet unknowingly) gave his information. However, to the TV star's credit, the thieves employed some very deceptive tactics. Cohen explained how he misplaced one of his bank cards, so naturally, he thought nothing of it when a fraud alert email from his financial institution arrived in his inbox.

Following the instructions given by the thieves, he logged into his email, noting it was a little odd when they wanted his Apple ID too, "so I bailed out." Unfortunately, that may have been all the fraudsters needed to obtain data on his bank app and ultimately secure an untold sum of money from Cohen too.