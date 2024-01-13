What We Know About Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet's Divorce Settlement

Actors Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa had a relationship that appeared both profoundly romantic and publicly celebrated. The couple first met in 2005 at a jazz club, years after she became Momoa's crush while starring on "The Cosby Show." They began dating shortly thereafter, making frequent public appearances together before welcoming two kids. The lovers welcomed daughter Lola in July 2007, followed by son Nakoa-Wolf, born in December 2008. Bonet was already a mother to daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with singer Lenny Kravitz. With their family complete, the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017. While Bonet tends to be more private, Momoa publicly gushed over his bride on several occasions, telling Esquire in November 2019, "If someone says something isn't possible, I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f**king possible.'" Unfortunately, the pair announced their separation in January 2022, a devastating turn of events.

Two years after telling the world about their split, on January 8, 2024, Bonet finally filed for divorce. In her Los Angeles court filing, Bonet cited irreconcilable differences. Interestingly enough, she confirmed the date of separation was October 7, 2020, two years before they shared their breakup. This, combined with the fact that the divorce was finalized just one day after it was filed, indicates that the exes wanted to part ways away from the public eye. Still, several details have emerged regarding the settlement, pointing to an amicable split.