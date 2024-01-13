What We Know About Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet's Divorce Settlement
Actors Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa had a relationship that appeared both profoundly romantic and publicly celebrated. The couple first met in 2005 at a jazz club, years after she became Momoa's crush while starring on "The Cosby Show." They began dating shortly thereafter, making frequent public appearances together before welcoming two kids. The lovers welcomed daughter Lola in July 2007, followed by son Nakoa-Wolf, born in December 2008. Bonet was already a mother to daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with singer Lenny Kravitz. With their family complete, the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017. While Bonet tends to be more private, Momoa publicly gushed over his bride on several occasions, telling Esquire in November 2019, "If someone says something isn't possible, I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f**king possible.'" Unfortunately, the pair announced their separation in January 2022, a devastating turn of events.
Two years after telling the world about their split, on January 8, 2024, Bonet finally filed for divorce. In her Los Angeles court filing, Bonet cited irreconcilable differences. Interestingly enough, she confirmed the date of separation was October 7, 2020, two years before they shared their breakup. This, combined with the fact that the divorce was finalized just one day after it was filed, indicates that the exes wanted to part ways away from the public eye. Still, several details have emerged regarding the settlement, pointing to an amicable split.
The couple will share custody of their children
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa made sure their underage kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, were well taken care of in the divorce. Both were awarded joint legal and physical custody of the children. This means the former spouses will split the day-to-day care, such as health insurance and education. As per their agreement, neither Momoa nor Bonet will receive child support. Instead, each parent will support the children when in their care.
While they'll evenly share responsibility, one provision outlined in their divorce settlement is that if one parent takes the children out of town, that parent is to handle all expenses. This arrangement was seemingly already put in place before the formal filing. In the documents obtained by Page Six, the marriage dissolution paperwork reads, "The parties have a written agreement that will be submitted to the court, or a stipulation for judgment will be submitted to the court." Neither Bonet nor Momoa plan to contest their divorce, another sign that the two worked hard to get their affairs in order before making it legal.
Neither Momoa nor Bonet will receive spousal support
Another factor typically seen in celebrity divorces is the matter of alimony. However, with Lisa Bonet having a reported net worth of $10 million and Jason Momoa sitting somewhere in the $40 million range, neither is looking to cash in on the other. Both have decided against seeking spousal support, a decision that cannot be reversed in the future.
While Bonet and Momoa shared their sad relationship update in a joint statement, they are remaining quiet regarding their divorce. Bonet has not shared anything on Instagram since May 2023, while Momoa has been keeping it strictly business on his social media imprint, most recently posting about his climate change activism on January 8, 2024. Though no one wants to see a marriage fail, it is admirable that they chose to handle the bulk of it behind doors, which is not always the case with high-profile break-ups.