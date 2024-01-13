What We Know About Kathy Griffin's Two Divorces
Actor Kathy Griffin is known for bringing joy through her comedic projects, though her love life is no laughing matter. The "Cable Guy" star has been married twice, though neither relationship panned out the way she anticipated. Griffin first wed Matt Moline in 2001, but the couple split in 2006. Afterward, she moved on to her longtime boyfriend, Randy Bick, whom Griffin began dating in 2011. They tied the knot on New Year's Day 2020 and were all smiles when attending various industry events together.
Sadly, their relationship crumbled behind the scenes, and as December 2023 came to a close, Griffin announced that she and Bick were going their separate ways. Neither marriage spawned any children, but that doesn't mean the divorces were easy on Griffin. The candid and always humorous cancer survivor has openly discussed the emotional pain that accompanied each separation, both stemming from significantly different albeit no less heartbreaking reasons, which may come as a shock to some fans.
Griffin accused Matt Moline of stealing her money
Kathy Griffin and software entrepreneur Matt Moline met through his sister, film producer Rebecca Moline. Their relationship played out partially in her reality series, "My Life on the D-List," which aired from 2005 to 2010. However, Griffin decided to end things in September 2005. While this came as a surprise, considering that Moline expressed his love for Griffin on the show, she made a stunning accusation after their marriage ended.
While speaking with Larry King in July 2006, Griffin revealed that their relationship was permanently damaged when she learned that Moline had been stealing from her. The thievery allegedly took place over 18 months and totaled a staggering $72,000. She explained to the late CNN host, "My ex-husband, without my knowledge, was sneaking into my wallet when I was asleep in the mornings and taking my ATM cards of my own private accounts and withdrawing money."
Griffin continued, "He admitted it and apologized, and [...] we went to couples therapy," (via People). The couple tried to work it out, but the deception was too profound, and their divorce was finalized in May 2006. Moline fired back at his former wife in a statement to CNN, where he noted, "It saddens me that she would choose to make such accusations at this time. I have no intention of engaging in a public debate over private matters."
Griffin and Randy Bick broke up before they wed
Kathy Griffin found love again with marketing executive Randy Bick, though they also faced challenges both before and after saying "I do" in 2020. In November 2018, Griffin announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they had sadly split after seven years together. The comedian did not elaborate on what led to the breakup. Instead, she shared her love for Bick, writing, "It's not acrimonious, and I will always adore him." However, by March 2019, the couple had a change of heart and reconciled. In 2021, Griffin announced a grim health update, confirming with fans that she was battling lung cancer. Bick remained by her side as she eventually beat the disease.
Unfortunately, in December 2023, Griffin opted to leave Bick for good. Griffin and Bick have a bigger age gap than most people probably realize, with the comedian being 18 years his senior. Nevertheless, she is still living life to the fullest, which may have clashed with Bick's approach. An insider shed light on the marriage's demise in a January 2024 chat with the Daily Mail, sharing, "She wants to travel and do things with a man she loves who has the same aspirations."
They added, "As of late, Randy was more content with being a homebody, and instead of growing together, they started growing apart." While she is reportedly still in love with Bick, Griffin is moving forward with the divorce and is hoping the court will enforce their prenuptial agreement so that both parties can get on with their lives.