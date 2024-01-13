What We Know About Kathy Griffin's Two Divorces

Kathy Griffin found love again with marketing executive Randy Bick, though they also faced challenges both before and after saying "I do" in 2020. In November 2018, Griffin announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they had sadly split after seven years together. The comedian did not elaborate on what led to the breakup. Instead, she shared her love for Bick, writing, "It's not acrimonious, and I will always adore him." However, by March 2019, the couple had a change of heart and reconciled. In 2021, Griffin announced a grim health update, confirming with fans that she was battling lung cancer. Bick remained by her side as she eventually beat the disease.

Unfortunately, in December 2023, Griffin opted to leave Bick for good. Griffin and Bick have a bigger age gap than most people probably realize, with the comedian being 18 years his senior. Nevertheless, she is still living life to the fullest, which may have clashed with Bick's approach. An insider shed light on the marriage's demise in a January 2024 chat with the Daily Mail, sharing, "She wants to travel and do things with a man she loves who has the same aspirations."

They added, "As of late, Randy was more content with being a homebody, and instead of growing together, they started growing apart." While she is reportedly still in love with Bick, Griffin is moving forward with the divorce and is hoping the court will enforce their prenuptial agreement so that both parties can get on with their lives.