Bradley Cooper's love for cooking began when he was just a kid in the kitchen with his loved ones. "When it comes to food, I grew up where everything happened in the kitchen. My mother is Italian, and I grew up with her side of the family, so it was all about, 'What are we going to eat? What have we just eaten? What will we put in the freezer to eat tomorrow?' That was the center of the conversation. So I love to cook, and I've always loved to cook," Cooper explained to Mindfood in 2015 while speaking about his role as chef Adam Jones in the film "Burnt." As if that wasn't enough experience, Cooper also worked in restaurants before getting his big break, finding employment as both a busboy and prep cook. Even while shooting "Burnt," Cooper said he was actually doing the cooking in each scene.

While free time may be limited, Cooper still enjoys preparing his own meals as much as possible. "I cook every day," he told Yahoo. "I'm one of those guys that [uses] whatever's in the refrigerator. I just started a little garden, which is like heaven. I'm just picking vegetables, you know — real old man stuff. With Cooper's 2024 Golden Globes appearance leaving people slightly annoyed due to his controversial nomination for the lead role in "Maestro," his other career in the cheesesteak business may be a little less stressful.