Bradley Cooper's Other Career Is Totally Delicious
Actor Bradley Cooper is highly accomplished, with several adored projects under his belt. He rose to popularity through his supporting roles in television series such as "Alias" and film comedies such as "Wedding Crashers." However, it was his breakout performance in the 2009 cult classic "The Hangover" that catapulted him to mainstream success. Cooper's versatility as an actor became evident as he seamlessly transitioned between genres, showcasing his dramatic skills in movies like "Silver Linings Playbook," for which he earned an Academy Award nomination, and displaying his musical and directorial skills in projects such as the critically acclaimed, "A Star Is Born." In addition to his wildly successful time in Hollywood, Cooper has embarked on another totally delicious career.
Cooper shocked fans in December 2023 when he was spotted onboard a food truck selling cheesesteaks. The official Instagram for the Philadelphia-based Angelo's Pizzeria shared a video of Bradley rocking an apron with gloves on, ready to serve the hungry customers. "Good afternoon, breadheads. Come on down, get a cheesesteak!" Cooper instructed in the clip. Naturally, the move garnered a wave of attention. However, this was no publicity stunt. Cooper is actually quite excited about his new gig in the culinary world, which was apparently years in the making.
Cooper partnered with a Pizzeria owner to launch their own food truck
Bradley Cooper did not just pop up in New York and decide to sling cheesesteaks for no reason. In fact, the move was two years in the making. After partnering with Angelo's Pizzeria owner Danny DiGiampietro, the businessmen hoped to bring their joint venture, Danny & Coops, to New York City permanently. This would ultimately lead to them setting up shop in their food truck on December 6, 2023.
While Angelo's Pizzeria is keeping its South Philadelphia roots, it seems they are open to taking the Danny & Coops leg of the business on the road until they can locate a brick-and-mortar spot in the Big Apple. An Instagram profile for Danny & Coops now sports over 23,000 followers, though they have not yet shared any updates. While Angelo's Pizzeria offers pizza, cheesesteaks, hoagies, and several specialty sandwiches such as their meatball parm, it appears that Danny & Coops will focus solely on cheesesteaks. Cooper's interest in food may come as a surprise to some, but the actor has a long history in the kitchen.
Cooper has a love for cooking that dates back to childhood
Bradley Cooper's love for cooking began when he was just a kid in the kitchen with his loved ones. "When it comes to food, I grew up where everything happened in the kitchen. My mother is Italian, and I grew up with her side of the family, so it was all about, 'What are we going to eat? What have we just eaten? What will we put in the freezer to eat tomorrow?' That was the center of the conversation. So I love to cook, and I've always loved to cook," Cooper explained to Mindfood in 2015 while speaking about his role as chef Adam Jones in the film "Burnt." As if that wasn't enough experience, Cooper also worked in restaurants before getting his big break, finding employment as both a busboy and prep cook. Even while shooting "Burnt," Cooper said he was actually doing the cooking in each scene.
While free time may be limited, Cooper still enjoys preparing his own meals as much as possible. "I cook every day," he told Yahoo. "I'm one of those guys that [uses] whatever's in the refrigerator. I just started a little garden, which is like heaven. I'm just picking vegetables, you know — real old man stuff. With Cooper's 2024 Golden Globes appearance leaving people slightly annoyed due to his controversial nomination for the lead role in "Maestro," his other career in the cheesesteak business may be a little less stressful.