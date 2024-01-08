Bradley Cooper's 2024 Golden Globes Appearance Left Everyone Annoyed

The 2024 Golden Globes had its ups and downs. Some people panned host Jo Koy — the comedian has hired just 10 days before — for his opening monologue, and Koy's joke about Taylor Swift and her reaction to it have already basically become a meme. There were also historic wins like Lily Gladstone becoming the first Indigenous person to win for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Then there was Bradley Cooper, who went home empty-handed — much to the delight of some online. His biopic "Maestro" was up for four Golden Globes in drama categories — Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress — and it won none of them. "He thought he had it in the bag- Maestro was not all he thought it was," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, and that sentiment seems to sum up a lot of the online celebration over Cooper's Golden Globes loss. Another said, "I think he's seeing his frantic promotional tour go thud. He just didn't give the best performance. Deal with it, Coop."

Cooper himself both directed and starred in the biopic about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein's career and complicated relationship with his wife, played by Cooper's real-life friend Carey Mulligan. "Oppenheimer," about the creation of the atomic bomb, was the winner in both categories that Cooper was up for — Christopher Nolan won Best Director and Cillian Murphy won Best Actor in a Drama.