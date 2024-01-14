Tragic Details About The Cast Of Charmed

On "Charmed," Julian McMahon played Cole Turner, Phoebe's love interest. The actor made his debut in Season 3 and was exactly what the show needed. "When you're doing a show that focuses on female empowerment, the tendency is to get emasculated male characters, which is not good either," showrunner Brad Kern explained during an interview with TV Line. "Julian was exactly what we were looking for." And, while McMahon was only supposed to appear on the show for several episodes, he stuck around until Season 7.

After "Charmed," the actor continued to find success in television, starring in Ryan Murphy's Emmy-winning series "Nip/Tuck." Behind the scenes, however, McMahon dealt with some ups and downs in his personal relationships. In the early '90s, the actor had been married to Australian actress/singer Dannii Minogue. The couple, however, divorced after just a year together, with Minogue claiming the McMahons never accepted her into the family. Moreover, she said her brief marriage to the actor left her in debt since she paid for McMahon's expenses when the actor first moved to New York.

McMahon later married "Baywatch" actress Brooke Burns just before he appeared on "Charmed" (where he dated Shannen Doherty). Their marriage also didn't last long, with the couple splitting after just two years. That said, McMahon has since moved on, marrying longtime girlfriend Kelly Paniagua in 2014.