Tragic Details About The Cast Of Charmed
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
When "Charmed" premiered in 1998, the show was an immediate hit, delivering The WB its highest premiere rating yet with a reported 7.7 million viewers tuning in for the pilot episode entitled "Something Wicca This Way Comes." The show — which initially focuses on the three Halliwell sisters played by Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano discovering they have supernatural powers — set several all-time records for the network, too. It went on to run for eight seasons, experiencing some cast departures (including Doherty) and budget cuts along the way. "Charmed" aired its final episode in May 2006, although the series was rebooted later in 2018 with a different cast.
Many of the show's original stars have since moved on to other projects but have experienced tragedy in their personal lives, which have often not been so "charmed."
Rebecca Balding died from cancer in 2022
Rebecca Balding was among the few actors who had been a part of "Charmed" since the first season. That said, the longtime film and TV star had a very small role on the show at first, only appearing as the girls' Aunt Jackie once during Season 1. Later on, in Season 4, Balding returns to the show. This time, she's introduced as Elise Rothman, the editor-in-chief of the Bay Mirror, the fictional publication where Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) works. Balding finished up her time on the series with an appearance on the show's penultimate episode entitled "Kill Billie: Vol. 2."
After her time on "Charmed," Balding largely stayed out of the limelight. Years later, on July 18, 2022, the star died from ovarian cancer. Her husband, actor-director James L. Conway who also served as a producer on "Charmed," confirmed her death to Deadline. Balding was 73.
Julian McMahon has been divorced twice
On "Charmed," Julian McMahon played Cole Turner, Phoebe's love interest. The actor made his debut in Season 3 and was exactly what the show needed. "When you're doing a show that focuses on female empowerment, the tendency is to get emasculated male characters, which is not good either," showrunner Brad Kern explained during an interview with TV Line. "Julian was exactly what we were looking for." And, while McMahon was only supposed to appear on the show for several episodes, he stuck around until Season 7.
After "Charmed," the actor continued to find success in television, starring in Ryan Murphy's Emmy-winning series "Nip/Tuck." Behind the scenes, however, McMahon dealt with some ups and downs in his personal relationships. In the early '90s, the actor had been married to Australian actress/singer Dannii Minogue. The couple, however, divorced after just a year together, with Minogue claiming the McMahons never accepted her into the family. Moreover, she said her brief marriage to the actor left her in debt since she paid for McMahon's expenses when the actor first moved to New York.
McMahon later married "Baywatch" actress Brooke Burns just before he appeared on "Charmed" (where he dated Shannen Doherty). Their marriage also didn't last long, with the couple splitting after just two years. That said, McMahon has since moved on, marrying longtime girlfriend Kelly Paniagua in 2014.
Dorian Gregory has lived with diabetes since age 9
By the time casting was underway for the role of Darryl Morris on "Charmed" — the police inspector who becomes one of the Halliwell sisters' closest allies in their constant battle against evil — Dorian Gregory was more than ready to play the part. Aside from playing similar roles in the past, the actor had conducted field research and spent time with actual homicide detectives in Los Angeles. In the end, the actor made appearances on the show until Season 7.
Since his time on "Charmed," Gregory has taken on several roles in both film and television, remaining active in the industry despite dealing with a serious health issue for most of his life. When Gregory was only 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a condition where the pancreas produces very little insulin or none at all. This poses a risk of blood sugar building up in the bloodstream, as it is unable to enter one's cells. Gregory is committed to living a healthier lifestyle to better manage his condition and has become a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association. "[I was] diagnosed at age 9, but I didn't let that stop me," he told BlackDoctor.org.
Alyssa Milano has been sexually assaulted twice
As one of the "Charmed Ones" on "Charmed," Alyssa Milano's character battles all sorts of demons on the show. In real life, the star is a two-time sexual assault survivor. The first incident occurred at a concert when Milano was 19. At one point, the pop star onstage asked everyone to get closer, causing a stampede. "From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina," Milano recounted in 2018 as she gathered with a group of women at Senator Susan Collins' office (via People). Milano detailed how she tried to ask for help from security guards to no avail before eventually managing to get away from her attacker. Milano was assaulted again when she was 24, this time during a shoot.
The star only felt ready to share her story 30 years later. "For me, speaking up meant reliving one of the worst moments of my life. It meant recognizing my attacker's existence when I wanted nothing more than to forget that he was allowed to walk on this earth at all," she wrote for Vox. Meanwhile, Milano also revealed on People's "Me Becoming Mom" podcast that her experience delivering her first child triggered memories of her assault.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Holly Marie Combs experienced a postpartum condition after her second pregnancy
For Holly Marie Combs, life has been full since her time on "Charmed" as middle sister Piper Halliwell came to an end. In the years that followed, she did several TV movies and joined the cast of "Pretty Little Liars" in 2010. At one point, Combs also had a brief onscreen reunion with "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano on "Grey's Anatomy." The star has also been busy raising a family, welcoming three children with her now-ex-husband, David Donoho. As it turns out, motherhood has proved to be a troubling time for Combs. She was diagnosed with postpartum thyroiditis, a relatively rare condition that causes inflammation in the thyroid gland after giving birth, after her second pregnancy, which she shared with People.
Knowing that thyroid disease runs in her family, Combs told People she was vigilant in testing her thyroid levels throughout her pregnancy. It never occurred to her, however, that she would be affected by the condition after giving birth. She claimed that some people thought she had postpartum depression. "I was really tired and run down, so I thought maybe it had to do with having little kids and a job. But I was also suffering from hair loss, dry skin and other symptoms," she said. Following her diagnosis, the "Charmed" star said she was put on medication for the cramping and muscle fatigue. She continues to manage her condition with medication.
Brian Krause struggled with addiction
On "Charmed," Brian Krause memorably played Leo, the guardian angel assigned to protect the Halliwell sisters who also eventually falls for Holly Marie Combs' Piper (in real life, though, the actor was dating Alyssa Milano behind the scenes). While busy with television and film projects after "Charmed," Krause struggled with alcohol addiction. In 2010, the actor was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct at LAX. According to a report from TMZ, airline staff felt Krause was too intoxicated to board his flight. After refusing to leave, staff contacted the police who took the actor into custody.
Later on, in 2016, Krause revealed he had finally kicked the habit. "For me getting sober this last year has been everything. I drank for so many years and let's see what life has to offer without it," he said in an interview with Examiner Newspapers. "So far so good," he added.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Holly Marie Combs lost her grandfather to COVID and blames former President Donald Trump
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, and for "Charmed" star Holly Marie Combs, it was particularly devastating. In 2020, she revealed she lost her beloved grandfather to the virus and that he died just a day after his 66th wedding anniversary.
On the day of her grandfather's death, Combs took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to slam then-President Donald Trump about his public views on COVID and how this had affected her grandfather's perspective on the health crisis. "He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered," she posted. Combs also later added, "You're a disgrace to the human race." The post was met with mixed reactions, with Trump supporters coming to the former president's defense. However, Combs was having none of it, later posting, "Take it to someone else's timeline."
Rose McGowan became homeless at the age of 15
Rose McGowan joined the cast of "Charmed" in Season 4 following Shannen Doherty's unexpected departure from the hit series. On the show, the actress was introduced as Paige Matthews, the Halliwell women's half-sister. McGowan landed her "Charmed" role just a few years after delivering a breakout performance in Wes Craven's 1996 slasher hit "Scream." And, for the actress, every part mattered, especially after experiencing homelessness at a very young age. It began when she became emancipated from her parents when she was only 15. "I was on my own, and I was very lonely. I was entirely focused on just surviving," she recalled to Big Issue.
Around this time, McGowan also developed an eating disorder, which she believes was her way of coping with her situation. At one point, the star was also forced to move in with a much older — and abusive — man just so she could get off the streets. "I'd like to go back to that young girl and put my arm around her. And punch that man on the nose," she added.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Kaley Cuoco struggled with her divorce from Karl Cook
Years after her time on "8 Simple Rules," Kaley Cuoco became a recurring guest star on "Charmed." The actress went on to do several episodes for the show's final season before joining the cast of the CBS hit comedy "The Big Bang Theory." Since then, she has also gone on to score several Emmy nods for her work on the Emmy-winning dramedy "The Flight Attendant" (which she also produced).
While her career was flourishing, the star dealt with heartbreak in her personal life. Following her split from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting, Cuoco found love again with equestrian Karl Cook in 2016; the couple wed in 2018. In September of 2021, however, they shared a statement with People, revealing their split.
The breakup had been quite devastating for Cuoco, who used her work as a distraction. "Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time. I just didn't know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was," the actress confessed to Variety. Fortunately, Cuoco later found love again with Tom Pelphrey and welcomed their first child together in 2023.
Rose McGowan's first love was murdered
We mentioned that, as a young teen, Rose McGowan was homeless and experienced domestic abuse. In her memoir, "Brave" (via Cosmopolitan), McGowan reveals that, as a temporary escape, she would head to a Hollywood nightclub known as Dragonfly, where she met her first real love, Brett Cantor, a music executive who owned a small percentage of the nightclub.
According to McGowan's account, Cantor helped her get away from her abusive boyfriend and get back on her feet, arranging for her to stay with one of his friends. As McGowan moved out of her ex-boyfriend's place and prepared to make her way to Los Angeles, however, she became unable to reach Cantor. Eventually, an LAPD police officer answered the phone, informing her that Cantor had been murdered. For McGowan, the sudden loss was utterly devastating. "A really good person lost his life. It's very hard to grieve someone who is murdered because it's such a strange and big thing. I went into a deep depression," she said in an interview with Big Issue.
Shannen Doherty has an advanced form of breast cancer
For Shannen Doherty, life after "Charmed" has been particularly challenging, especially when it came to her health. The Hollywood star was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. And, despite undergoing a single mastectomy, the cancer in her breast had spread. But, in 2017, Doherty finally got some good news: She was in remission and on the road to recovery, undergoing reconstructive surgery in May 2018.
Just a few years later, in 2020, however, it became clear that Doherty's prognosis would not improve. Court documents from a lawsuit she filed against State Farm Insurance obtained by Entertainment Tonight revealed the TV star already had Stage 4 terminal cancer. In 2023, the actress also revealed that the cancer had spread to her bones. Despite this, however, Doherty is refusing to give up, continuing with her treatments and keeping a positive outlook. "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," she told People.