Gloria Allred: 14 Facts About The Famous Attorney Representing Epstein's Victims

The following article includes references to sexual violence.

In America, anybody can be a celebrity — including lawyers. Enter Gloria Allred, who has become a public figure in her own right after representing famous clients. She's known for making sure her clients get their voices heard, no matter how many press conferences she needs to call. Some have even accused Allred of making victims into celebrities, an accusation she discussed with CNN. "A lot of my clients have not begun as celebrities," she said. "Because they were involved with a man who was a celebrity, they have become, in a sense, celebrity victims."

While Allred's knack for getting the media to pay attention has drawn criticism, it's also the reason she's as successful as she is — and the reason her clients often win massive settlements. "In 35 years we've never paid one penny for P.R.," her law partner Michael Maroko told The New York Times. "Gloria just has an ability to handle the mishegas. She can face 150 cameras as cool as a cucumber."

Allred's career in law — and in the media — stretches back decades. She's remained in the headlines thanks to her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case, but Allred has been on the frontlines for years, fighting for women and underrepresented minorities since the very beginning.