Lawyer Tells Us Royal Family Can't Help Andrew If Epstein List Leads To Criminal Charges

The depraved tale of millionaire Jeffrey Epstein keeps revealing even more sordid details. In 2019, the financier was arrested on charges of sex trafficking. Accused of luring young females into a world of coerced sexual acts with his famous and high-powered friends, Epstein committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial.

Epstein's complicit cohort and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 for her participation in distributing the young girls throughout Epstein's sexual circle and is serving a 20-year sentence. She's also the target of a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia (Roberts) Guiffre, one of Epstein's victims. Guiffre accused Maxwell of sexually parceling her out to several famous people, including Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who vehemently denied the allegations. Guiffre then filed a civil suit directly against Andrew, citing several instances of sexual assault. In an effort to salvage what was left of the duke's already shaky reputation, he made a deal with his accuser to settle out of court in 2022.

But Queen Elizabeth II's child has yet to escape his association with Epstein. Prince Andrew is one of the names repeatedly listed on the newly released court papers from the 2015 lawsuit. Epstein's housekeeper revealed Andrew called the millionaire's house once a week. Maxwell confirmed Andrew visited Epstein's island. And there were questions about Andrew's introduction to underage females. What does all this mean for the duke from a legal standpoint? The List spoke with a lawyer to find out how royally in trouble Andrew truly is.