Lawyer Tells Us Royal Family Can't Help Andrew If Epstein List Leads To Criminal Charges
The depraved tale of millionaire Jeffrey Epstein keeps revealing even more sordid details. In 2019, the financier was arrested on charges of sex trafficking. Accused of luring young females into a world of coerced sexual acts with his famous and high-powered friends, Epstein committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial.
Epstein's complicit cohort and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 for her participation in distributing the young girls throughout Epstein's sexual circle and is serving a 20-year sentence. She's also the target of a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia (Roberts) Guiffre, one of Epstein's victims. Guiffre accused Maxwell of sexually parceling her out to several famous people, including Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who vehemently denied the allegations. Guiffre then filed a civil suit directly against Andrew, citing several instances of sexual assault. In an effort to salvage what was left of the duke's already shaky reputation, he made a deal with his accuser to settle out of court in 2022.
But Queen Elizabeth II's child has yet to escape his association with Epstein. Prince Andrew is one of the names repeatedly listed on the newly released court papers from the 2015 lawsuit. Epstein's housekeeper revealed Andrew called the millionaire's house once a week. Maxwell confirmed Andrew visited Epstein's island. And there were questions about Andrew's introduction to underage females. What does all this mean for the duke from a legal standpoint? The List spoke with a lawyer to find out how royally in trouble Andrew truly is.
Andrew is potentially facing multiple difficulties ahead
A prince and a duke, Andrew's relationship to the British Royal Family won't help him in or out of a court of law. Given the new information revealed about Prince Andrew in the recently unsealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case, the royal may find the next few weeks difficult. Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, explained, "Being named on the list presents some problems for Andrew. It will draw more attention to the shameful allegations against Andrew and further embarrass the Royal Family." Prior to settling the civil suit Virginia Guiffre filed against the duke, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his royal duties, citing he would be defending himself as a "private citizen," to distance the scandal from the Royal Family.
In an exclusive interview with The List, Rahmani also indicated there is a small possibility of Andrew being brought up on criminal charges of sexual abuse. If that happens, the duke will find himself on his own once again. "In the unlikely event Andrew is prosecuted, there is little the Royal Family can do to help, aside from paying for his legal fees. Diplomatic immunity won't apply because sex with minors is outside the scope of one's official duties."
Since the recently unsealed documents also associate Andrew with at least one other underage victim, there may also be other legal consequences looming. "Any other victims Andrew allegedly abused may be motivated to come forward and sue him," warned Rahmani.
Prince Andrew maintains his innocence
With Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein and his world of illegal debauchery freshly brought to the surface once again, it's possible Andrew will need to go on the defensive once again. In the past, he has acknowledged Epstein was a friend at one point, but has consistently denied he was ever involved with any aspect of the illegal side of his lifestyle. The Duke of York has also maintained their relationship resulted from his knowing Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who introduced the two. When he invited the couple to an event with the Royal Family, it was really Maxwell he was inviting, he once explained, and Epstein was just her plus-one.
And when Virginia Giuffre (pictured above) accused Andrew of sexual assault, citing several specific incidents including an orgy with another underage female, the royal agreed to answer questions about the alleged events. During Prince Andrew's interview with BBC, he repeatedly denied all allegations, and responded with answers like, "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," and "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened."
When he settled the suit with Giuffre outside of court, his lawyers submitted a letter to the judge, which included a mea culpa for his Epstein connection. "Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein," CNN quoted the letter. "He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."