Luke Bryan Has One Major Problem With Being An American Idol Judge

Country star Luke Bryan might be a fan favorite on "American Idol," but he still has one major gripe with being a judge: the social media backlash. In an interview with Fox News, Bryan expressed the belief that he and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie often "fall on the sword a lot of times" regarding their criticism of contestants.

During the interview, which took place at CMA Fest, he implied that as entertainers, he and his co-judges have to be "conditioned" and "calloused" toward backlash. "We're not gonna bat 1,000 as judges," he said. Bryan prides himself on bringing an authentic persona to the show, once telling People, "I'm there to get involved in the emotion of the show." But despite his reputation, the scrutiny occasionally proves hard to swallow, especially in light of the competition show's various controversies.

He emphasized that they approach their roles with the best intentions, telling Fox News, "I think when me and Lionel and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we're doing the best we can." With a busy career and life outside of the show, could the issues Bryan has with "Idol" spell trouble on the horizon?