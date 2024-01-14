HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Road To Recovery After Her Painful Neck Injury
There are many ways to ring in the new year, but HGTV host Jasmine Roth took the moment to express her thankfulness for her health. The "Help! I Wrecked My House" host suffered from a painful neck injury at the beginning of 2023, spending the year working towards recuperation with doctors, physical therapy, and rest. It was undoubtedly a stressful journey for the builder, but her Instagram post, which commemorated a family trip to Japan, also paid tribute to all the progress she's made in her recovery.
"I'm going into this year (and this Japanese vacation) with a full heart and my eyes forward toward what's next," Roth wrote. "It's been one of the hardest years of my life. Having a herniated disk in my neck (C5/C6 for those who are new here) and the pain and immobility that came with it — completely rocked my world." This isn't the first time that Roth has opened up about her neck injury and painful hospital visits, as she's shared moments from her recovery journey throughout the year.
Roth injured her neck during a family trip
Jasmine Roth opened up in an October 2023 post about how her neck was injured in the first place. The HGTV host was traveling from California with her mom and daughter Hazel to visit her family back on the East Coast — a trip that she assured readers she's very familiar with.
"Hazel was having a hard time and wouldn't ride in the stroller and screamed every time my mom tried to help," Roth revealed. "At 2 yrs old, carrying her through 2 airports and on and off the planes was a challenge, but nothing out of the ordinary for me." However, the trip seemed to take its toll because, by the time she'd settled in from traveling, she was experiencing immense pain. While she initially thought the discomfort would subside on its own, she ended up visiting an orthopedic doctor as soon as she returned home to California.
Roth discovered that the cause of her pain was a herniated disk in the C5/C6 level of her neck. If you're unfamiliar, this means that the cushion-like disk between the spine's vertebrae has been displaced, potentially pressing on a spinal nerve.
The HGTV host revealed details of her treatment
In addition to sharing the story of her neck injury, Jasmine Roth has also opened up about the care she's been undergoing to treat her pain and condition. While she shouted out her physical therapist team in a post from March, she went into a little more detail about her treatment in a celebratory Instagram video shared in June.
"I have been in intense PT since January, had a steroid epidural in February, and 2 weeks ago, I had stem cells injected," Roth said in the video's caption. "Still being super careful, lots of ice and heat, PT excercises, [sic] and rest." Her dedication to these remedies seemed to be working, as the video in question celebrated her being pain-free for the first time in eight months.
Additionally, Roth's 2024 post is a tribute to all of her hard-earned progress. For those struggling through something similar, the interior designer has some inspiring words. "To anyone currently living in pain, please know you aren't alone," she shared. "It will get better, you are loved, you deserve to be healthy, and you will find happiness."