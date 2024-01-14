HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Road To Recovery After Her Painful Neck Injury

Jasmine Roth opened up in an October 2023 post about how her neck was injured in the first place. The HGTV host was traveling from California with her mom and daughter Hazel to visit her family back on the East Coast — a trip that she assured readers she's very familiar with.

"Hazel was having a hard time and wouldn't ride in the stroller and screamed every time my mom tried to help," Roth revealed. "At 2 yrs old, carrying her through 2 airports and on and off the planes was a challenge, but nothing out of the ordinary for me." However, the trip seemed to take its toll because, by the time she'd settled in from traveling, she was experiencing immense pain. While she initially thought the discomfort would subside on its own, she ended up visiting an orthopedic doctor as soon as she returned home to California.

Roth discovered that the cause of her pain was a herniated disk in the C5/C6 level of her neck. If you're unfamiliar, this means that the cushion-like disk between the spine's vertebrae has been displaced, potentially pressing on a spinal nerve.