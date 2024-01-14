David Arquette Once Made A Major Faux Pas With Tom Cruise

One of the biggest faux pas you can make is forgetting someone's name or calling them the wrong one. "Scream" actor David Arquette found that out when he accidentally did just that to none other than Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Arquette was interviewed by Howard Stern in December 2010 and recounted the awkward interaction. During the interview, Arquette discussed his separation from Courteney Cox and how upset he was by it. He was drinking heavily because of it. The actor revealed he had attended Adam Sandler's holiday party that year, and Cruise was there as well. After Cruise greeted Arquette, he returned the greeting but called him "Sean" due to being intoxicated. "Then I realized it was Tom Cruise," Arquette told Stern. He also said Cruise's then-wife Katie Holmes was there when it happened.

Although Arquette didn't provide Cruise's reaction to the misspoken name, it's possible the delicious dessert Cruise sends as a holiday gift to everyone on his list won't ever make its way to Arquette.

Arquette and Cruise had a connection prior to the infamous Sean Cruise incident. Arquette played Drew Barrymore's on-screen brother in "Never Been Kissed," and for Halloween, his character dressed as Cruise's character in "Risky Business" (via YouTube).