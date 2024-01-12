Candis Cayne Doesn't Mince Words About Why She Dropped Caitlyn Jenner

When they said not to mix politics with friendship, Candis Cayne took it quite literally. The actor and trans activist has very publicly distanced herself from her once-close friendship with "I Am Cait" co-star Caitlyn Jenner. In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Cayne revealed that she no longer considers Jenner a friend because of her controversial political stances, and clearly, she means business.

"We just don't really talk anymore because I can't separate my friendship with her and her belief system anymore," Cayne shared with the outlet. She added, "[I] really tried to show her the light and how important our cause was, and the only way you can get that is if you lean left." Cayne didn't mince her words about why she dropped Jenner from her friend circle, but she went a step further, calling the Olympic gold medalist "a Fox News cult member."

Jenner has openly identified as a Republican for several years, but the story behind the reality star's transition raised questions about the authenticity of her political views as a trans woman. Understanding Jenner's alignment with the GOP, a party traditionally associated with conservative values such as a traditional approach to marriage, emphasis on faith-based beliefs, and reservations about transgender visibility, clearly posed a challenge for Cayne, and unsurprisingly she's not the only one.