What We Know About Hallmark Star Amanda Righetti

While the Hallmark Channel is famous for its never-ending roster of Christmas movies, the network is also beloved for putting out entertaining films all year long, celebrating every season with romance and charm. Their summer movies are almost as popular as the Christmas ones, and one in particular seemed to have touched many fans' hearts.

"Love At the Shore," a 2017 Hallmark Channel film starring Amanda Righetti and Hallmark favorite Peter Porte, follows a single mom named Jenna who is struggling to pen her next novel. While on a beach vacation, she meets Lucas, a carefree surfer who teaches her to let go of her expectations and embrace life. As the sole Hallmark movie that Righetti has starred in thus far, it's a special one for fans of the actor.

Born in Utah and raised in Nevada, Righetti started her career in entertainment by modeling but soon turned to acting when she was cast as Hailey Nichol in Fox's "The O.C." in 2003. After her success on the show, Righetti also appeared in the 2009 horror remake film "Friday the 13th" with Jared Padalecki and starred as Grace Van Pelt in "The Mentalist" television series from 2008 to 2015. It seems that Righetti shines in whichever role she lands in, but there's more to her story than fans might think.