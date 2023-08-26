Peter Porte's New Hallmark Movie Has An Interesting Connection To His DAYS Character

Most soap fans know that quite a few of their favorite actors from daytime eventually make the move over to Hallmark at some point in their careers. Beloved stars like Alison Sweeney have made so many Hallmark movies that fans have lost count. Now, another daytime star is switching sides and taking some of his daytime drama into the world of Hallmark.

Peter Porte, who plays Dimitri Von Leuschner on "Days of Our Lives," is set to star in one of Hallmark's newest fall movies, "Notes of Autumn." The movie follows two friends, played by Ashley Williams and Luke MacFarlane, who need a change of pace once the fall weather hits. They swap homes and meet new love interests who break them out of their shell and allow them to fall in love. Sounds like the opposite of a soap opera, right? However, Porte's character in the new rom-com shares a surprising similarity to his daytime soap counterpart.