Inside Scott Disick's Lavish Life
Scott Disick has long been one of the most infamous figures on reality TV. While some find him grating and untrustworthy, others applaud him for his growth and find him to be comedic relief. Love him or hate him, Disick has become a fixture on television and in pop culture, and through it all he's built quite the luxurious life.
It should come as no surprise that Disick has curated a luxe lifestyle for himself. The reality star has long expressed his desire to live large. In one of the early seasons of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Disick bought himself a British title, officially becoming Lord Disick. "I don't need to be walking around like I'm some peasant," he said on the show (via E!). "I need to be walking around like royalty." While there was a hint of sarcasm in Disick's statement, he's maintained that same attitude for well over a decade, and his motivation has paid off. Take a look inside the lavish life of Scott Disick.
He inherited a lot of money
"I've always been into being ultra-rich," Scott Disick once said on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (via TikTok). And ultra-rich he is. Disick does well on his own, but he had a bit of a leg up in life. Scott's parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick were wealthy as Jeffrey inherited money from his father, a real estate developer, and was in real estate himself, too. Scott grew up in East Hampton, New York, where he attended the Ross School. A year of tuition at the swanky school today can cost anywhere from $25,000 to just under $94,000. Though it's been over 20 years since Scott was a student there, we're led to believe it wasn't cheap for him to attend.
In 2001, when Scott was in high school, his parents purchased a home in Baiting Hollow, New York, for $350,000. In 2016, the house sold for $520,000, though it wasn't stated whether Scott owned the house and would profit from the sale. A few years prior, in 2013 and 2014, Scott sadly lost both of his parents. Scott was an only child and reportedly inherited around $25 million from his parents when they died. Scott potentially could have owned his parents' old house and earned half a million dollars from the transaction.
Scott Disick lives in a stunning California home
Scott Disick lives in a stunning mansion in Hidden Hills, a luxe neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Disick's abode features luxurious furniture, a wine cellar tucked underneath his staircase, and a gorgeous backyard with a pool. "I was looking for something that felt very East Coast. I always pictured myself in a kind of Hamptons-feeling house, but updated," Disick said in an interview with Architectural Digest. Disick further explained that he wanted to maintain a minimalist feel in his home, but that he finds it difficult to achieve with children. "I feel like I could take away things; I just feel like it might have a little too much. But now it's hard — when you have a bunch of kids, you've gotta have a bunch of stuff everywhere," he said.
Like other millionaires, Disick is continually expanding his real estate portfolio, though perhaps not for personal reasons. In 2023, Disick bought another luxurious home in the Hidden Hills area for $5 million. Disick will reportedly renovate the property, however, it has not been said whether he intends to live in it after it's been renovated or sell it for profit.
He had his own reality TV spin-off series
Scott Disick didn't let his reality TV career begin and end with the name "Kardashian" in the titles. In 2019, Disick got his own reality show, "Flip It Like Disick," which aired on E! Network — at the time, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians was still airing new episodes on E!. The series followed Disick and interior designer Willa Ford as the two flipped high-priced homes in the California market. Unfortunately for Disick, the show was canceled after just one season, but it showed viewers another side of the reality TV star that hadn't been explored on "Keeping Up."
When the series was announced, some were surprised by the premise of the show, wondering how organic the concept was. But flipping houses was nothing new for Disick — he had dipped his toe in the process well before filming. "I started house flipping a few years back just as something to make money from, and I ended up loving it and continuing to do it more and more over the years, and realized I actually could be a large-scale developer one day. Aside from just the design aspect of house flipping, I really loved the business element of being able to transform something and sell it for a profit," Disick told Elle Decor ahead of the series premiere.
Scott Disick has his hand in lots of businesses
While almost every one of the Kardashians and Jenners has legitimate businesses they can point to as sources of income, each of them has had their career questioned by the public, and Scott Disick is no exception. But like his famous former in-laws, Disick has several streams of income that fund his lavish lifestyle. Disick has appeared on reality TV since 2007, reportedly making about $500,000 per episode at one point for his work on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Disick also reportedly agreed to appear on the Hulu series "The Kardashians" if he were paid well enough, and since he's filmed over 10 episodes for the show, we're assuming the price was right.
Aside from TV, Disick has had multiple business ventures, most notably his clothing line called Talentless. The reality star parlayed his infamy into true success, using what was once considered an insult as the name of his brand. "Before social media, it seemed like the only way to be successful in the entertainment business was to be extremely talented in a really traditional sense ... Now, every day people are building hugely successful businesses without having what's perceived as traditional talent. I wanted to show people that 'talentless' isn't a negative term anymore. So many 'talentless' people are some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the entertainment business today," Disick said in an interview with GQ.
His cars are luxurious
Scott Disick has a variety of luxurious vehicles. Owning just one of his fleet would be a boastable accomplishment for the average person. Over the course of his career, Disick has had keys to cars such as a Lamborghini Urus, a McLaren 720S, a Ferrari 812 Superfast, and a Bentley Flying Spur, each of which likely cost him at least a couple hundred thousand dollars to purchase. Disick doesn't just let his cars sit in his garage — he has them fashioned to be speed machines on the street. "This is not a flex but a true passion 4 me. I wanted to turn my McLaren into the fasted street beast on the road ... 1100 horse power later! Amazing job guys," Disick said on Instagram, thanking the team who turned his dream into a reality.
The year Disick turned 40, he treated himself to a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the starting price of which is over $370,000. "My motor court is very close to my heart because I've always loved cars my whole life. Always been a collector of some nature. I've been lucky enough to have a lot of cars that I've loved," Disick said to Architectural Digest of his unreal car collection.
Scott Disick is well-traveled
Scott Disick has been all over the world. Between vacations he's taken with his children, his love interests, and on his own, Disick has covered a lot of ground. While Disick was still with Kourtney Kardashian, he joined her family for several vacations, like the family's iconic trip to Bora Bora in 2011. Even after their break-up, Disick traveled with Kardashian and her children, visiting places like Costa Rica and Bali. Though it may seem unusual to some, Kardashian and Disick are happy with their arrangement to travel together despite no longer being in a relationship. "I'm not going to make our kids miss out on things because we couldn't figure out how to be a couple," Disick told Kardashian in a Poosh interview.
Since Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker, her and Disick's travel arrangements have changed a bit, but Disick is still visiting places all over the world. While Kardashian and Barker were getting married in Italy, Disick posted a photo of himself on a private jet, seemingly taking a trip somewhere, though he didn't disclose the location. Whether with Kardashian and company or others, Disick has visited places like Utah, Wyoming, Finland, Mexico, Hawaii, Colorado, and more.
He has an impressive jewelry collection
Judging by his expensive, high-quality collection, jewelry is important to Scott Disick. The reality star has an array of pricey pieces, all made from stunning stones and beautiful metals. One of Disick's favorite accessories to purchase is watches. He's got a lot of them, and he's not afraid to show them off. While Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian was celebrating her marriage to Travis Barker, Disick was on social media posting photos of a white gold diamond watch that reportedly cost $450,000. Disick has shown other timepieces of his, like a Patek that he owns, as well. "Felt like getting myself a gift for tonight. You never actually own a Patek Philippe. You merely look after it for the next generation," Disick said on Instagram. Earlier that year, Disick flaunted more of his collection, sharing that he's been a watch collector for decades. "Finally got the trio of rose yellow and platinum ... Been collecting watches since I was 16 and still going!" Disick wrote on Instagram.
Disick has also been known to dabble in high-priced necklaces. Back in 2018, Disick purchased a bespoke piece that bore his last name and featured over 33 carats of diamonds. The chain was made of white and yellow gold, and it weighed over 66 carats itself. Together, the entire necklace reportedly cost Disick over $250,000.
Scott Disick gives his friends extravagant gifts
Scott Disick doesn't keep his pricey watches just for himself — he also gifts them to friends. When Disick turned 38, the reality star threw a party and sent each of his guests home with literal jewels. As party favors, Disick gave out Rolex watches and diamond necklaces. "I've never heard of this before, party favors like this. These are Scott's party favors you guys. So anyone can just walk in — if they're invited to the party — and they get [some]," Kim Kardashian said in an Instagram story, as reported by People, showing off the flashy gift. "This is how the Lord does it. I'm sorry that everybody else gives out candy. I give out ice. And good ice," Disick said. Disick got some extravagant gifts of his own in return. The reality star's then-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin gave Disick a Harley Davidson for his birthday that same year.
Disick doesn't seem to limit his gifting to his own birthday. In 2022, as told by The Sun, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo to Instagram showing a bouquet of flowers, which reportedly cost $350, she received from Disick for her birthday. While that's not much compared to the price of a designer watch or a motorcycle, it's more than most Americans spend on groceries each month.
He gets around in pricey modes of transportation
Scott Disick owns a lot of nice cars, but he doesn't always use them as his primary mode of transportation. Oftentimes, Disick can be found inside a luxury vehicle that he's only using temporarily. But don't be fooled — just because it's a temporary arrangement doesn't mean it's not expensive. One of Disick's seemingly preferred ways to arrive somewhere is via Mercedes bus. The reality star has posted photos to social media of himself and his family arriving to board a plane via a Mercedes bus, and it could cost Disick a couple of hundred dollars per hour to use the vehicle each time.
Speaking of planes, Disick is a fan of flying privately. "Nothing like a fresh ginger ale on the way home with the new @flyprvt app that makes travel so much easier and safer. Check out the new app and see for yourself," Disick said on Instagram under one of the many shots he's posted of himself on a private flight. While the Mercedes bus rental cost is steep, it's nothing compared to the price of flying private. The hourly rate for a private flight is anywhere from $3,000 to $18,000, and that's just renting. Luckily for Disick, if he no longer had the opportunity to rent a private plane, he has a couple of family members he could ask for a flight.
Scott Disick goes all out for his kids' birthdays
The Kardashians know how to throw their kids lavish parties, and apparently, Scott Disick has picked up a few tricks from his in-laws. The reality star has gone all out for his kids on their birthdays, and he's particularly fond of celebrating with one display item: balloons. In 2023, Disick marked the occasion of his children's birth with displays reading "Happy Birthday P" for Penelope Disick and "Happy Birthday M & R" for Mason and Reign Disick. While Disick saved by combining his boys' displays, the birthday decorations were still an expense. Displays of that nature can cost hundreds of dollars.
Disick doesn't limit spoiling his kids to their birthdays. In 2023, Disick shared via social media that he had purchased dirt bike ramps for his three kids. "Gotta ramp things up a little," Scott said on his Instagram story, as reported by The Sun. The ramps reportedly cost $900, and that doesn't include what Scott spent on dirt bikes. Dirt bikes typically set buyers back thousands. Assuming Disick went for bikes on the higher end of the price range for each of his kids, the reality star could've spent over $30,000 on the hobby.
He spends a lot on his girlfriends
Scott Disick doesn't just spend lots of money on himself, his friends, and his kids — he drops dimes on his love interests, too. When Disick was dating Sofia Richie, he purchased her an Aston Martin for her 21st birthday. The car likely cost at least a couple hundred thousand dollars. When Disick was dating Amelia Hamlin, the reality star helped his girlfriend ring in her 20th birthday by gifting her extremely expensive presents. One of the gifts was a diamond necklace, and the other was a print of "Saddle II, Paris 1776" by Helmut Newton, which reportedly set Disick back $57,000.
Disick doesn't limit his art purchases to his girlfriends, though — the "Flip It Like Disick" star has bought many pieces for himself, too. In 2022, Disick took to Instagram to show off a Marilyn Monroe piece he purchased from artist Aarong Gigi, and in 2019, he mentioned some of his art in an interview with Architectural Digest. "I have more art, but I had to take it off the walls because it was too much," Disick said, noting that while he would love to own a piece by Jean-Michel Basquiat, it's a little out of his current price range. If it's out of Disick's price range, it must be an expensive piece of art.