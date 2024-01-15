Inside Scott Disick's Lavish Life

Scott Disick has long been one of the most infamous figures on reality TV. While some find him grating and untrustworthy, others applaud him for his growth and find him to be comedic relief. Love him or hate him, Disick has become a fixture on television and in pop culture, and through it all he's built quite the luxurious life.

It should come as no surprise that Disick has curated a luxe lifestyle for himself. The reality star has long expressed his desire to live large. In one of the early seasons of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Disick bought himself a British title, officially becoming Lord Disick. "I don't need to be walking around like I'm some peasant," he said on the show (via E!). "I need to be walking around like royalty." While there was a hint of sarcasm in Disick's statement, he's maintained that same attitude for well over a decade, and his motivation has paid off. Take a look inside the lavish life of Scott Disick.