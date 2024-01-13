Days Of Our Lives Star Bill Hayes Dead At 98

The daytime drama world has lost a legend. Bill Hayes, who starred in "Days of Our Lives" for an impressive five decades, has died at age 98. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the actor passed away on January 12, 2024, though no cause of death has been named. In a statement, "Days" executive producer Ken Corday said, "I have known Bill for most of my life, and he embodied the heart and soul of 'Days of Our Lives.' Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill's indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen."

Hayes' career included a cast credit on the variety show "Your Show of Shows," guest shots on "The Tonight Show," and one-off guest-starring roles in series such as "Matlock" and "Frasier." He also recorded the famous theme song for the "Davy Crockett" TV series. However, his years as Doug Williams on "Days" was his true claim to fame. It was also where he met actress Susan Seaforth Hayes, who would go on to become his wife both on- and off-screen. Hayes is survived by her, his five children, 12 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.

