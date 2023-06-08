DAYS Legend Bill Hayes Celebrates His 98th Birthday In The Horton Living Room

"Days of Our Lives" Bill Hayes marked a huge milestone this week on the set of the iconic soap opera. The actor, who portrays the role of Doug Williams on the show, was surrounded by his co-stars and friends as he celebrated his 98th birthday in none other than the Horton living room. The actor and his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, were seen standing near his birthday cake as she revealed that her on and off-screen husband has been appearing on the sudser since 1970, just five years after its debut. She also told everyone on set that Hayes was the first performer to ever sing on daytime television.

The actor's cake featured an old black and white photo of him and two numeric candles that read 98. "Wow," Bill said upon seeing the cake. The actor was supported by his co-star Billy Flynn, who plays the role of Chad DiMera on the show as the cast and crew sang him "Happy Birthday" to honor his special day. "Thank you," Hayes said before getting a sweet kiss on the cheek from his wife.

In an Instagram post sharing a video and photos from the celebration, the husband and wife duo thanked everyone for honoring the actor. "Thank you to our cast and crew for celebrating Billy's 98th Birthday on set today. And the double chocolate cake was delicious," the caption read.