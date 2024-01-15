Pete Davidson's Mom Had A Wild Experience With His Stalker

Comedian Pete Davidson, widely recognized for his work on "Saturday Night Live," has garnered considerable attention not only for his comedic talents but also for some of the drama surrounding his personal life. One of the most shocking moments was his run-in with a determined stalker who went above and beyond to get close to him.

The woman, identified as Michelle Mootreddy, made headlines in March 2021 when she first released a press release stating that she and Davidson had gotten hitched and launched a media company together. His team quickly shut down these allegations and insisted that he did not know Mootreddy. Instead, they claimed she'd begun stalking Davidson, even sending unwanted gifts and letters to him.

Mootreddy also visited his home uninvited and entered through a side door after being told to leave the premises. This resulted in the star getting a restraining order against Michelle Mootreddy. Davidson hilariously expounded on this matter during his most recent Netflix special, "Turbo Fonzarelli," which debuted in January 2024. Shockingly, Davidson made another stunning revelation about a wild experience that his mother, Amy Davidson, had with his stalker: she apparently sat and watched TV with her for hours!