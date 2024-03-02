Iris Apfel, Fashion Icon, Dead At 102

Iris Apfel defied her age in many ways — not just with her eye-catching fashion sense but with her warm-hearted wit, captured in her autobiography and biopic.

But now that icon is gone, leaving the world to mourn the death of the businesswoman and fashion icon at 102 years old. Once called the "world's oldest living teenager" (via CNBC), a spokesperson confirmed the news of Apfel's death to the New York Times on March 1. A memorial post on Apfel's official Instagram account also cemented the sad news, complete with a portrait of the designer donning an expectedly maximalist gown. Mourners took to the comment section of the photo to pay their respects. Among the commenters was singer Lenny Kravitz, who crystalized fans' appreciation for Apfel by writing, "You mastered the art of living."

Indeed, beyond her unique look Apfel led a life abundant in personal and professional successes, ensuring her legacy will never go out of style.