Kelly Ripa's Return To All My Children After Giving Birth Wasn't What She Expected

Anyone who has been following Kelly Ripa over the years knows that she's someone who gets things done. In an interview with The Cut back in 2019, the actor and talk-show host detailed her day-to-day life, including how she stays in shape, preps for her morning show, and stays connected with her husband Mark Consuelos, and their three children. From the outside in, it looks like Ripa is someone who has complete control over her life, her health, and most importantly, her happiness. "I have a great energy level," Ripa told the publication regarding how she stays on top of things. "I don't nap, and I fear that if I did nap it would probably make me stay awake all night."

But it wasn't always like this for the "All My Children" alum when she was on the soap opera. After Ripa gave birth to her first child back in 1997, she wasn't in a rush to get back to her former self so soon after her pregnancy. However, it seemed like some of the stylists at the daytime television show where she worked had different expectations for her and it became obvious when she returned to "All My Children" after her maternity leave. That's not because she couldn't get back into the swing of things with her lines in the fast-paced soap opera environment. Instead, it's because of something that the wardrobe department said about her postpartum weight at the time.