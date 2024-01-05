Kelly Ripa Wasn't Mark Consuelos' Type When They Started Dating

By Hollywood standards, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are an especially enviable couple. They've been together for almost three decades and didn't even have to leave the industry to keep their marriage intact while steering clear of all-too-common cheating scandals. The enduring lovebirds now get to work together full-time as co-hosts of "Live! With Kelly and Mark." But, according to Consuelos, marrying Ripa wasn't on his mind when they first met or even during their initial relationship.

The pair was famously introduced during a screen test for the hit soap opera "All My Children." Ripa had been on the series for some time as Hayley Vaughan when the producers decided they wanted a Latino actor to play the part of her love interest, Mateo. Ripa sat through tons of auditions before they finally found the perfect Mateo. For her, it was love at first sight but for Consuelos, not so much.

That's not to say Consuelos wasn't attracted to the soap star; he has admitted he found her very alluring. Rather, Ripa didn't fit the bill because there wasn't one. Consuelos bucked creating a list of ideal traits in a potential partner and decided he was up for trying anything. As he explained on "Live!," "When I was dating, I would say I was very open. [I cast] a wide net. A wide, wide net," as Decider reported.