Why Prince Harry Wasn't With Queen Elizabeth And His Family When She Died

Prince Harry confirmed the fact that his father had indeed called to inform him that Queen Elizabeth's health was on the decline. In the pages of Harry's infamous memoir "Spare," the prince wrote that he made plans to travel to Balmoral Castle immediately. Unexpectedly, the phone call quickly became a heated discussion that left both parties rattled. According to Harry's words in "Spare," he was told right then and there by King Charles that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was not invited to see the ailing monarch. Harry was livid at the command, writing that it "didn't make any sense, and actually they were disrespectful. I didn't tolerate it" (via BBC).

Harry may have thought that his dad's request for Meghan not to come to Balmoral was unfair, but it turns out there was no ill will towards the Duchess of Sussex. According to Robert Hardman's book, none of the other wives were to be in attendance, including Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales decided to stay with her children, believing they needed at least one parent around right then, as per Express.

Tragically, Prince Harry found out that his grandmother passed away right after he landed in Scotland. He wrote in "Spare" that he checked his phone and saw the terrible news. "I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King," he wrote.