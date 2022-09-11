What Was The Queen Doing In The Days Leading Up To Her Death?

The death of Queen Elizabeth was heartbreaking, for not only the family who knew and loved her, but also for people worldwide who had never known a time when she wasn't on the British throne. Wars, natural disasters, terror attacks, political coups, and assassinations all came and went under her 70-year watch, yet she remained a constant throughout — resolute and calm. Although it was accepted that a 96-year-old monarch was living on borrowed time, the queen's death still came as a shock of its suddenness. While she had been scaling back her official duties because of her mobility issues (per Vanity Fair), she was active and on her game up to the end.

Suppose there is any comfort to be taken from the sad news. In that case, it's that the queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she and her family enjoyed decades of summer holidays and Christmas celebrations. She had traveled there in July, as was her custom, and spent her final weeks savoring the relaxed country lifestyle with family and honored guests (via Daily Mail). Guarded closely by her personal assistant, sergeant-at-arms, and "Tall Paul," her Page of the Backstairs, the queen took care not to overexert herself as she walked her dogs, did "light paperwork," and watched horse races on television.

A source told the Daily Mail that, apart from age-related aches and extremely "sore feet," the monarch had no apparent health issues, which made her death even more unexpected.