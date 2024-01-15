How Donald Trump United Joy Behar And Chris Christie
Leading Republican candidate Donald Trump can now be known as a Uniter of Enemies. The former president and conspiracy theorist has impressively ended the 12-year feud between former Governor Chris Christie and comedian Joy Behar. Although Christie and Behar had their most public and famous feud in 2014 when he tried to snatch her notes at a roast, Behar had actually been criticizing the former attorney as early as 2012. She continued to poke jokes at the former governor even after the roast and even became a symbol of strength to women who disliked Christie's bullying demeanor. As The Nation put it, "Joy Behar Beats Chris Christie—and Women Love It."
However, by late 2023, the comedian's tune began to change, starting with criticisms softened by praises. In September, she called Christie out for his unclear stance on Donald Trump's 2024 campaign but commended him for being "a champion to the left" for speaking out against him. More surprisingly, she admitted to executive producer of "The View," Brian Teta, that she'd like to see him on the show in the coming season.
Joy Behar and Chris Christie mended their relationship in 2024
Thanks to Brian Teta, Joy Behar got her wish as Chris Christie appeared as a guest on the January 3 episode of "The View." Unlike their previous encounters, the pair seemed like old friends. When the comedian compared their newfound friendship to Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's amicable post-divorce relationship, Christie, for once, approved of Behar's jokes. "No one's compared me to Chris Martin before, so I'll take it," he joked back. Later that day, during an episode of the "Behind the Table" podcast with Teta, Behar called herself Christie's "biggest fan all of a sudden [...] because an enemy of my enemy is my friend."
Teta pointed out that Behar's newfound approval of Christie wasn't one-sided, as the former governor had left "The View" in good spirits, starkly contrasting his previous appearances. Behar further surprised viewers by explaining that Christie had even opened the door to more conversations before he left. "He said, 'Call me anytime.' Oh, my God, life is funny, isn't it?" she remarked. She added that their friendship had one major criterion: "as long as he sticks to attacking Trump."
Joy Behar and Chris Christie used to be friends of Donald Trump
Joy Behar and Chris Christie have a significant thing in common: their past friendships with Donald Trump. Christie's relationship with Trump began through Maryanne Trump Barry, Trump's sister, and Christie's fellow attorney. However, their relationship hit a major snag due to differing views on the coronavirus pandemic. it's worth noting that Christie only changed his perspective after contracting the virus.
This now-rocky friendship continued to deteriorate, especially after Trump claimed the 2020 election was rigged. Christie publicly disagreed, stating there was "no basis to make that argument." The former president could not prove his claims and would not stop making them, ending their former friendship. Christie also boldly decided to compete for the Republican party's ticket, cementing his anti-Trump stance.
Similarly, Behar once had a friendly relationship with Trump and even attended his wedding to Marla Maples. In October 2018, she confessed that she used to like Trump and didn't know he was "such a psycho" on "The Beat with Ari Melber." This claim might surprise fans of the Trump-Behar feud especially since Behar was a host during "The View" episode where Trump made infamous comments about his daughter. More recently, Christie announced the end of his presidential bid, leading Trump to say that he "might even get to like him again." This could spell the end of Behar and Christie's friendship.