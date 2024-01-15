How Donald Trump United Joy Behar And Chris Christie

Leading Republican candidate Donald Trump can now be known as a Uniter of Enemies. The former president and conspiracy theorist has impressively ended the 12-year feud between former Governor Chris Christie and comedian Joy Behar. Although Christie and Behar had their most public and famous feud in 2014 when he tried to snatch her notes at a roast, Behar had actually been criticizing the former attorney as early as 2012. She continued to poke jokes at the former governor even after the roast and even became a symbol of strength to women who disliked Christie's bullying demeanor. As The Nation put it, "Joy Behar Beats Chris Christie—and Women Love It."

However, by late 2023, the comedian's tune began to change, starting with criticisms softened by praises. In September, she called Christie out for his unclear stance on Donald Trump's 2024 campaign but commended him for being "a champion to the left" for speaking out against him. More surprisingly, she admitted to executive producer of "The View," Brian Teta, that she'd like to see him on the show in the coming season.