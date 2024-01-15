Kate Middleton Isn't The Only Woman William And Her Ex Henry Ropner Both Dated

Prince William had plenty of ex-girlfriends during his college years, and one of them happened to be Jecca Craig. She and Kate Middleton were never close, but they apparently dated within the same circle of friends back in the early 2000s. The two women both dated shipping heir Henry Ropner, who also happened to be one of Prince William's schoolmates at Eton. The Princess of Wales and Henry were spotted having some wild date nights only two months after she and William had pulled the plug on their relationship for a time in 2007. Interestingly enough, Jecca ended up spending some time with William after she split up with Henry, according to the Daily Mail.

How Prince William felt about Kate moving on with Henry no one knows, but royal expert Richard Compton Miller said at the time that despite their ups and downs, the future king still had his ex on his mind while he was dating other women. "I have no doubt William found it very difficult to replace Kate," Miller told the Mirror in 2010. "He inhabits a world where women are very impressed by his status — and they often throw themselves at him. It's quite hard to find a girl who is as beautiful as Kate and who has also got her feet on the ground."

While Kate certainly proved herself to be "the one" for William, Jecca wasn't left completely out of the royal picture. In fact, she's still very close with William.