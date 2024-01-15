Why Chris Christie Once Got Slammed For Attending His Son Andrew's Baseball Game

Two weeks after the scandal, Chris Christie and his wife, daughter, and son Andrew Christie were guests on "Piers Morgan Tonight." When asked about his involvement in the helicopter scandal, the politician clarified that he had no regrets about being there for his son (via Politico). Similarly, Andrew relayed that he was "just happy that [Chris Christie] came to the game."

The then-teenager explained that his father had told him beforehand that he could only make it by taking the helicopter. "So, I kind of laughed and said, 'OK, fine, if you're going to be able to make it,'" he recounted. The helicopter-to-the-baseball game scandal wasn't the only time that Chris Christie's politics directed displeasure at his family. Another notably memorable case was Chris Christie's "Beachgate" scandal.

In 2017, the governor, his family, and friends were pictured at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. They appeared to be the perfect group of Americans enjoying the holiday, except that the park was closed to the public by the government's order. As one X, formerly known as Twitter, user noted, it seemed the clear narrative was that Chris Christie orchestrated the shutdown of the beaches and went on to enjoy them privately, denying the rest of the state access.