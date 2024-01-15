A Look At Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling's Adorable Friendship
There's hardly a pair of Hollywood stars we love to see onscreen together more than Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. These two are like peanut butter and jelly — both are great solo, but they're magical together. Throughout the years, the two famous actors have starred alongside one another in some of the biggest romance movies to hit the silver screen in modern film history.
Their first shared movie moment was in the hit romcom "Crazy Stupid Love." The film captured magic, because audiences couldn't get enough of Stone and Gosling's palpable onscreen chemistry. That magic was then replicated in "Gangster Squad." The latest movie starring these two is the award-winning musical "La La Land," when the iconic pair played star-crossed lovers Mia and Sebastian (and Gosling got to show off his musical skills). The highly successful movie cemented these two as one of the best acting duos around and convinced us that we need more films featuring the onscreen sweethearts.
The best part about Gosling and Stone's working relationship is that they're actually great friends in real life. From their very first meeting, it was clear that these two were destined to become best buds.
Their friendship bloomed during their first movie together
One thing that creates a strong bond between friends is a common interest. For Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, it was their acting career that brought them together. However, what really sealed the deal to them becoming the coolest friends is just how much fun they have being themselves with one another. Gosling revealed that he and Stone really hit it off during their very first film together (he's referring to the classic romcom "Crazy Stupid Love," which also starred Steve Carrell and Julianne Moore). It was a hit, even earning Gosling a nod at the 2012 Golden Globes. Not only did the successful movie launch his and Stone's careers even further, but it also ignited one of the most adorable friendships ever.
While speaking to ABC, Gosling stated that a rare chance to be themselves on set, instead of acting, allowed him and Stone to foster a fast friendship. "It's so much fun working with her," he gushed. "We've been really lucky that we were asked to improvise on our first film together, and that's where we created a connection" (via People).
Dan Fogelman, the director of "Crazy Stupid Love," hinted as to which scene made Gosling and Stone become great friends, and it's his favorite scene in the movie. "My favorite scene is Gosling and Emma falling in love in bed. All improvised," Fogelman told E! News.
Stone wants to make them an iconic duo
The connection between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was so strong in "Crazy Stupid Love" that Stone immediately knew she wanted to continue working with Gosling in the future. She told Collider that she was eager to make her and Gosling into an iconic onscreen pair. "[F]or "Crazy Stupid Love," I learned that you can meet people that you want to literally do every movie with," she explained to the outlet. "I just think that he is amazing and I'd gladly do as many movies as they will let me with him." The actress went on to say that she has discovered a teammate in Gosling and that she wishes they would become the next Audrey Hepburn and Spencer Tracy.
And what a pair Stone and Gosling have made. Fans went absolutely wild when the two actors reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards and were seen hugging each other, per Daily Mail. We hope we get to continue seeing their friendship bloom on and off the big screen.