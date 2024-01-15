A Look At Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling's Adorable Friendship

There's hardly a pair of Hollywood stars we love to see onscreen together more than Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. These two are like peanut butter and jelly — both are great solo, but they're magical together. Throughout the years, the two famous actors have starred alongside one another in some of the biggest romance movies to hit the silver screen in modern film history.

Their first shared movie moment was in the hit romcom "Crazy Stupid Love." The film captured magic, because audiences couldn't get enough of Stone and Gosling's palpable onscreen chemistry. That magic was then replicated in "Gangster Squad." The latest movie starring these two is the award-winning musical "La La Land," when the iconic pair played star-crossed lovers Mia and Sebastian (and Gosling got to show off his musical skills). The highly successful movie cemented these two as one of the best acting duos around and convinced us that we need more films featuring the onscreen sweethearts.

The best part about Gosling and Stone's working relationship is that they're actually great friends in real life. From their very first meeting, it was clear that these two were destined to become best buds.