Inside Angela Bassett's Heartbreaking Childhood

Angela Bassett's life took a devastating turn at age 12 when her mother's boyfriend allegedly molested her. While speaking with the Daily Mail, during the 2019 Rape Foundation Annual Brunch in Beverly Hills, the two-time Oscar nominee described the life-changing moment. "My mother's boyfriend one night came into my room and fondled my breast, and I woke up," she recalled, adding, "Fortunately, it was not a complete assault, it was fondling, but it was devastating enough for a child who was 12 or 13."

The actor continued, "And thankfully, to have a mother who I could tell as soon as light broke, that this happened, and for her to expel him. That she heard me, believed me, and did something about it, was so empowering for me as a young teen, as a young woman." Years later, while in college, Bassett tried to forge a relationship with her father, who'd been absent for most of her life. However, this proved disastrous.

During one alarming visit, he tried to kiss her in a decidedly non-fatherly way. "When he did that, I was just angry, and angry at myself that I didn't slap the [bleep] out of him," Bassett told More magazine in 2007 (via Today). These instances contributed to Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, teaching their children, Bronwyn And Slater, about consent early. Fortunately, despite a challenging upbringing, Bassett emerged as a prominent figure in TV and film.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).