All The Famous Women Pedro Pascal Has Dated

Pedro Pascal has reportedly dated three famous women, but none of them were his greatest love. In a 2017 interview with Paula, he explained that his mother Verónica passed away when he was 24, and labeled her the "love of my life." Although decades had passed since her death, Pascal said that not a day went by without him remembering her. Even his name served as a sweet ode to her because although his birth name is José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, he later changed it to Pedro since that's how she referred to him.

For him, the best way to honor her memory was to go out and live the best life he could, and that's exactly what the "Last of Us" star did as he had a complete evolution. But while his career and friendships bloomed, he didn't seem interested in finding love, and there might've been a good reason for that. When Pascal sat down with Wired, the interviewer pointed out that his "Last Of Us" character is extremely vulnerable because he stands to lose so much. "That's what makes you human and inhuman. I avoid all of it by not having kids. And staying out of relationships," the actor replied.

Pascal also said that he's unsure if he wants kids. However, he tends to keep the rest of his romantic life under wraps. That means that what we know about Pascal's dating history is limited. However, the list is also star-studded because it features some of his co-stars.