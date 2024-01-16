All The Famous Women Pedro Pascal Has Dated
Pedro Pascal has reportedly dated three famous women, but none of them were his greatest love. In a 2017 interview with Paula, he explained that his mother Verónica passed away when he was 24, and labeled her the "love of my life." Although decades had passed since her death, Pascal said that not a day went by without him remembering her. Even his name served as a sweet ode to her because although his birth name is José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, he later changed it to Pedro since that's how she referred to him.
For him, the best way to honor her memory was to go out and live the best life he could, and that's exactly what the "Last of Us" star did as he had a complete evolution. But while his career and friendships bloomed, he didn't seem interested in finding love, and there might've been a good reason for that. When Pascal sat down with Wired, the interviewer pointed out that his "Last Of Us" character is extremely vulnerable because he stands to lose so much. "That's what makes you human and inhuman. I avoid all of it by not having kids. And staying out of relationships," the actor replied.
Pascal also said that he's unsure if he wants kids. However, he tends to keep the rest of his romantic life under wraps. That means that what we know about Pascal's dating history is limited. However, the list is also star-studded because it features some of his co-stars.
Lena Headey was one of Pedro Pascal's favorite people
Although their characters hated each other in "Game of Thrones," Pascal and Lena Headey seemingly struck up a connection during their time on the show. Pedro Pascal and Lena Headey sparked dating rumors in 2014 when they started frequenting the streets of Hollywood more than Westeros. They seemed to be all smiles as they went on a shopping spree around town in December 2014. When the "Game of Thrones" cast posted photos of their time in Croatia in March 2014, Headey and Pascal appeared close as they laughed with their arms around each other.
The rumors only got more believable after Headey took to Instagram to share a picture of them with their faces close together and captioned it, "Sunshine Love." However, that wasn't their first social media picture because Pascal posted a snap of them in 2013. In the caption, he noted that his smile changed around Headey. During his Ask Me Anything sesh on Reddit, the "Narcos" actor gushed about Headey, writing, "Lena is one of my favorite [people]."
He continued, "She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend, and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush." In another reply, he said that he would love to work on a project with some of his closest friends like Headey. He also spoke highly of her when GQ presented him with a F*** Marry Kill with "Game of Thrones" characters, and he replied he would marry her character, Cersei, reasoning, "I love Lena Headey. I'm going to try and marry her, anyway." However, Headey married Marc Menchaca in 2022.
He has ties to other co-stars, too
According to the U.S/ Sun, Pedro Pascal dated Maria Dizzia in 1990. However, it's hard to confirm if the two were actually an item. Back then, neither had risen to prominence, so there aren't any photos of them together. Additionally, neither of them has spoken about the relationship. While we can't know for certain if the two got together romantically, we know they shared the screen for a 2008 "Law & Order" episode. Dizzia went on to tie the knot with playwright William Eno, and the couple reportedly shares one child.
Pascal sparked dating rumors with his "The Mentalist" co-star, Robin Tunney, in 2015. Paparazzi spotted them walking to their breakfast date with their arms around each other. Interestingly, the pair let go of each other as soon as the camera flashes started. Pascal and Tunney enjoyed their time together at the 2015 Emmys and hit up an after-party for the event but not before walking the red carpet together. They were last spotted together in 2019 as they walked out of a sushi restaurant.
But it would seem like they were just good friends, because when a Reddit user asked Pascal about his experience on "The Mentalist," he answered, "I had an amazing time with Robin Tunney, she is a new friend, and it was a really friendly set." At the time of their rumored romance, Tunney was engaged to Nicky Marmet. Tunney and Marmet seem to be going strong as of 2024 and have welcomed two children together in previous years.