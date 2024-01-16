Meet Brendan Fraser's Girlfriend, Jeanne Moore
We first learned about Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore's relationship when they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. After that, Moore continued to support Fraser by joining him at big-name shows like the Oscars and the SAG Awards. Before "The Whale" hit theaters, Moore took to Instagram to promote the movie by describing it as "One of my favorite films of all time" and including a special shoutout to her beau's performance.
"The Mummy" star showed his appreciation during his awards run. "Without the love of the clarion call that is my girl, Jeanne, I wouldn't be able to do any of this. Thank you very much," Fraser said while accepting Best Actor at the 2023 SAG Awards (via YouTube). After Fraser realized that he had won the Oscar for Best Actor, he first kissed Moore, who couldn't stop beaming. The beloved actor also thanked her during his acceptance speech as she was seen visibly holding back tears. Later, Moore shared a photo of them with Fraser proudly holding up his trophy. In the caption, she wrote, "So proud of my Oscar winning Man. What an incredible journey it has been."
But she wasn't the only one who attended the event because Fraser's sons, Leland and Holden, were also by his side. So, it's safe to say that Moore got in some quality time with them as the whole family celebrated Fraser's milestone win. After the award shows and promotions concluded, the happy couple jet-setted off to Italy to cool down. Despite everything, they keep things low key, and that seems to be in line with Moore's normal life.
Jeanne Moore is a talented makeup artist and hairstylist
When it comes to her career, Jeanne Moore wears many hats. She primarily works as a makeup artist, counting the likes of Paula Abdul, Jordin Sparks, and Marie Osmond as clients. In 2019, we saw her skills in action when Moore transformed a client into a bone-chilling clown for Halloween. But her makeup isn't the only way Brendan Fraser's partner makes people shine behind the scenes. Moore has also worked as a writer, producer, assistant director, and camera editor.
According to her LinkedIn page, she has a degree in Marketing from California State University. The talented multihyphenate also gained valuable skills after doing a course in makeup and special FX from April Love Academy. Moore worked with fitness coach Billy Blanks Jr. for nearly two decades. She started as his executive assistant and worked her way up to being a producer before moving on to makeup and hairstyling. When Moore isn't working, she spends time with her family and her two adorable dogs, Spaky and Pee Wee.
Moore is clearly a proud dog mom because she frequently blesses us with pictures of them, including an adorable one post-spa after they got pampered with facials. The in-demand makeup artist also uses her Instagram account to share her political beliefs. She has shown her support for Black Lives Matter, the Stop Asian Hate movement, and the SAG-Aftra strike. After President Joe Biden took office, she expressed her happiness through a post.
She's Brendan Fraser's first serious relationship in over a decade
Before Jeanne Moore came into Brendan Fraser's life, he had a long-term relationship with Afton Smith. Fraser and Smith met in 1993 when they attended fellow star Winona Ryder's barbecue. They got hitched in 1998 and welcomed three sons together in the following years. Everything appeared fine until Fraser's publicist abruptly confirmed to Fox News that they had called it quits after nine years of marriage in 2007. The actor's publicist noted that the ex-couple remained on good terms. But we learned that was not the case as Afton and Fraser's messy divorce unfolded.
According to the initial 2009 agreement, the Oscar winner had to pay $50,000 a month in spousal support, and with child support, his reported total came to a jaw-dropping $900,000 annually. But, in 2013, Fraser's financial situation deteriorated because he wasn't working as much. According to the New York Post, the "Mummy Returns" star even admitted to the Connecticut court that he didn't expect to make any money whatsoever from acting and attempted to alter the agreement.
Meanwhile, Smith's legal team alleged that he could comfortably afford the payments because Fraser owned assets valued in the tens of millions. While it's unclear if they were ever reduced, the agreement came to its natural end in 2019. Overall, it was one of those messy divorces that left celebrities penniless. Given all this, it's only natural that Fraser took his time before jumping into a new relationship, and thankfully, he seems to have found a loving and supportive partner in Moore.