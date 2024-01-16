Meet Brendan Fraser's Girlfriend, Jeanne Moore

We first learned about Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore's relationship when they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. After that, Moore continued to support Fraser by joining him at big-name shows like the Oscars and the SAG Awards. Before "The Whale" hit theaters, Moore took to Instagram to promote the movie by describing it as "One of my favorite films of all time" and including a special shoutout to her beau's performance.

"The Mummy" star showed his appreciation during his awards run. "Without the love of the clarion call that is my girl, Jeanne, I wouldn't be able to do any of this. Thank you very much," Fraser said while accepting Best Actor at the 2023 SAG Awards (via YouTube). After Fraser realized that he had won the Oscar for Best Actor, he first kissed Moore, who couldn't stop beaming. The beloved actor also thanked her during his acceptance speech as she was seen visibly holding back tears. Later, Moore shared a photo of them with Fraser proudly holding up his trophy. In the caption, she wrote, "So proud of my Oscar winning Man. What an incredible journey it has been."

But she wasn't the only one who attended the event because Fraser's sons, Leland and Holden, were also by his side. So, it's safe to say that Moore got in some quality time with them as the whole family celebrated Fraser's milestone win. After the award shows and promotions concluded, the happy couple jet-setted off to Italy to cool down. Despite everything, they keep things low key, and that seems to be in line with Moore's normal life.